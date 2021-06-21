It is rumored that money cannot buy you happiness. Well, maybe it can if your idea of happiness is to own the fabled fedora of Indiana Jones, the wand of Harry Potter or even the original costume of a 1990s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle if you have up to an estimated $250,000 lying around doing nothing. LA and London based Prop Store, collectors of all kinds of modern movie artifacts, scripts, props and costumes, launch their latest auction next week with some of Hollywood's most iconic items up for grabs to those who can raise the cash to afford them.

The Hollywood prop auction is expected to bring a lot of interest to a few specific items, but there are all kinds of one-off pieces available for those on a budget, with Christian Bale's set kit from The Fighter having a paltry $150 estimate. The auction includes 1,300 lots in total and will be held over three days starting June 29, with bidding available online, by phone or by absentee, so there is no reason for anyone to miss out on the chance to own their own little, or large, piece of cinema history.

Among the many maquettes, prototypes and screen-used items, there are some that are always going to be the center of attention due to their iconic status in the movie world and popular culture. A production used Xenomorph egg from James Cameron's Aliens for example might set you back around $6000, while an Alien vs Predator Xenomorph costume would set you back around $15,000. Keeping with a dark theme, and quite time appropriate, you could also shell out $5,000 for a Screen-matched Hook from Candyman; it would certainly be a talking point when going to the cinema to watch the new installment when it arrives later this year.

If you are more of a costume lover, then you could pick up Jennifer Lawrence's American Hustle dress for a cool $10,000, or an Austin Powers' signature blue suit for $16,000. If Marvel heroes are you bag, then how about one of the smooth suits of Tony Stark or the little black dress of Black Widow, both from Iron Man 2, for a bargain $7,000 each.

And then we have that world famous fedora as worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. The estimate for one of the most iconic, and it seems expensive, pieces of headwear in movie history, is $150,000 to $250,000. The starting bid on the item was $75,000, with bids currently at $110,000. However, anyone seriously considering a bid should be prepared for an Indy worthy fight on their hands, as a similar hat used on Indiana Jones in Raiders of The Lost Ark sold in 2018 for a phenomenal $520,000, inclusive of auction fees.

Similarly, it should be noted that a lot of the estimated costs will be well below the actual selling price of many of these items. You could purchase a replica copy of the Grays Sports Almanac of Back To The Future 2 fame for around $30 from any number of regular retailers, even paying $1000 for a copy signed by the cast. Maybe though you would like to hold in your hands a signed copy handled by Michael J Fox and Thomas F Wilson in the movie. If that is the case, then the estimated cost is around $6000, which has almost been doubled by the current absentee bid of $11,000, and that is before the auction even kicks off.

Even if you don't plan on buying, the online catalogue is available for all to view on the Prop Store website where you can take a look at some of the other rare and intriguing items that come up for sale in this kind of auction. Maybe you could even start saving up ready for when the next one comes around. This news first caught our attention at MetaFlix.com.