A social media movie generator post is helping fans creates some pretty awesome ideas. Since everybody is at home practicing social distancing, the world has turned to streaming platforms and social media for entertainment. Luckily, a lot of people have been stepping up and delivering some pretty solid content, and sometimes when we least expect it. For instance, a new social media post that generates movies from a set of choices has quickly blown up as cinema fans interact with each other from all over the world.

The premise for the generator is simple. It wants to know what our movie would be and gives us some choices based on questions. So, your director will be chosen by what month you were born. Quentin Tarantino, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Bay, Greta Gerwig, Taika Waititi, and Martin Scorsese are the choices. Next is the day of the month you were born and this will choose your lead actor. Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, and Adam Sandler are the choices.

The co-star will be chosen by your eye color and the choices are Sam Rockwell, Kevin James, Natalie Portman, Andy Samberg, Octavia Spenser, and Christian Bale. Finally, your genre will depend on what percentage your phone is currently at. Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi, War, Biopic, and Comedy are the choices. As one can see, the combinations are endless and can provide some pretty interesting movies. One social media user had one idea that they were pleasantly surprised with, except for the director. You can check out the movie idea below.

"Michael Bay directing a romance movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sam Rockwell? It's the Michael Bay part I'm not thrilled about. A gay romance movie starring DiCaprio and Rockwell? Sold!"

Another person ended up with this interesting combination: "Michael Bay shooting a war pic with Jessica Chastain and Andy Samberg. Huh." That could actually be a decent movie, depending on what the story was all about. Another person ended up with, "Taika Waititi-directed, Denzel-Sam Rockwell Biopic? See you at the Oscars bubba." Washington and Rockwell could make for a great combo on the big screen, especially with Taika Waititi on board. Overall, it seems that a lot of people were born between May and June since Michael Bay shows up so much.

This is a great way to interact with friends on social media without having to leave the house. As of this writing, the original post has nearly 11,000 likes and has been responded to thousands of times, which shows just how much fun people are having with it. And who knows, maybe these social distancing times will produce some amazing movies, thanks to the generator. The Lights Camera Pod Twitter account are the ones behind the movie generator and you can get in on the fun below. There's only one problem with the system, and that's the fact that they don't have the horror genre listed. Maybe next time.

Would your movie be any good? pic.twitter.com/mRQp5HCHaD — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 25, 2020

Michael Bay directing a romance movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Sam Rockwell? It’s the Michael Bay part I’m not thrilled about. A gay romance movie starring DiCaprio and Rockwell? Sold! pic.twitter.com/PlTThBlMsX — Mandiana Jones 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mandiana_Jones) March 25, 2020

Michael Bay shooting a war pic with Jessica Chastain and Andy Samberg.



Huh.



“Transformers 9-9: Seal Team 6” — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 26, 2020

Bay, Akwafina, Kevin James....in a drama. Let’s cook — Logan Beck (@loganbeck7) March 26, 2020

Oh boy, I can't wait for my Drama with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg directed by Michael Bay. — The Sonic Screenplay Should Be a Religious Text (@GaryForPrez2020) March 26, 2020

@JackKennedy a Taika Waititi-directed, Denzel-Sam Rockwell Biopic? See you at the Oscars bubba. — Costa (@CostaRica79) March 25, 2020

Gerwig directing Denzel Washington and Sam Rockwell in a Romance film, hmmm could be an Oscar contender. — Lee (@cozeelee) March 26, 2020

Directed by Tarantino, starring Jessica Chastain with Christian Bale. A War movie. And that's just Bale's on set behaviour at not getting top billing — Tony🌻 (@Sheasy64) March 26, 2020

Scorsese, Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Drama. This is going to be amazing. — Judge Fudge (@DansmithBYU_) March 25, 2020

A war movie directed by Michael Bay starting Adam Sandler and Kevin James is gonna make $700 million and have a 23% on Rotten Tomatoes — Jake Rose (@jakerose_22) March 25, 2020