With movie theaters across the US gearing up to once again open their doors, and with movies such as The New Mutant, Unhinged and Christopher Nolan's Tenet set to light up the big screen, there are many who are no doubt wondering whether it is really safe to go back into the theater just yet. Unfortunately, according to two experts, going back to the theater is a bad idea right now.

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center For Global and Immigrant Health at the University Of California, Los Angeles, and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, physician, epidemiologist, and former city health commissioner have given their opinion on the situation, and sadly, it doesn't sound good.

"From what we understand, the virus is transmitted through aerosolized droplets that come out of our mouths, oftentimes when we talk or when we laugh or when we sing," said Dr. El-Sayed. "And so, being in a room for two hours with a bunch of folks who are laughing at a movie, and where air is not being circulated in an efficient way, and where you don't know who has been in there before you, that's really hazardous exposure. I just don't think it's worth it."

"And if they're selling concessions, people are gonna be taking off their masks and eating, and that's tantamount to eating in a restaurant in a closed space - even worse, because you're basically in a closed box," Dr. Rimoin added. "There aren't even windows, there's no ventilation."

Both experts believe that it is the selling of concessions that will make the situation riskier, but, with movie theaters making a lot of their money this way, it is highly unlikely that they will consider not doing so. "Short of renting out an entire theater, which is obviously not an option for most of us, there is no scenario in which going to a movie theater is a good idea," said Dr. Rimoin. "If a movie theater is opening, they should close concessions and they need to have employees in the theaters with night-vision goggles to be able to really see people and make sure that nobody's bringing in food and everyone is wearing masks at all times. That's another reason movie theaters aren't a good idea: You can't control what everybody else is doing around you."

Of course, if you are determined to return to theaters when they open, Dr. El-Sayed has offered some advice saying, "I'd tell people to wear a mask and keep it on the entire time. And do everything touchless: Buy your ticket online, have it on your phone, don't let them touch your phone when they scan it. Don't spend any time in the common spaces: Go straight to your theater, sit as far away from folks as you possibly can. I agree concessions should be closed, and they should be wiping down the entire theater in between every screening."

Dr. El-Sayd also has high praise for the drive-in theaters that have been popping up here and there, and believes that that is a much better solution, at least in the short term. "Outdoor movie theaters, or watching a movie in your car, those are great. But the safest thing is to stay home and watch it on Netflix. We have to remember that it's not just our risks that we're talking about. It's about whether or not we are serving as a vessel to spread it to people who may not be as healthy."

