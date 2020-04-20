Georgia will begin to open movie theaters early next week. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement today. Kemps says that movie theaters, which will be subject to special social distancing and other sanitation mandates, will be allowed to reopen next Monday, April 27th. Over the weekend, Kemp announced that drive-in theaters would be able to remain open during the world's current state of affairs. Late last week, the White House laid out a three-phase template to get businesses across North America back up and running.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants the state to get back to work, but he also wants to make sure that adequate safety precautions are being handled. "The entities in which I am re-opening are not re-opening as business as usual," he said. "Each of these entities will subject to specific restrictions including adherence to the minimum basic operations, social distancing and regular sanitation." Kemp went on to detail some of these basic operations. You can read what he had to say below.

"Minimum basic operations includes but is not limited to screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing gloves and masks if appropriate, separating work spaces by at least six feet, and tele-working where at all possible, and implementing staggered shifts. Subject to the specific social distancing and sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27th"

This is certainly good news for the state of Georgia. AMC and Cinemark will undoubtedly start working up a plan to get theaters up and running again, along with some promotions to get people back in the seats. With an absence of the huge blockbuster movies, it's going to be hard to get people into theaters. Plus, it remains to be seen if moviegoers will actually want to go into a theater after all of this. Texas has similarly aimed to have everything up and running by the end of the month.

It's also important to note that China tried this very same tactic and it backfired in a spectacular fashion. It's going to be very interesting, to say the least, to watch how this works out for Georgia. The nation will be watching closely to see if everything works out and continues to do so. Other states like New York and California will remain indoors until at least May 15th, though they been impacted more than Georgia has.

Americans are starting to get a little antsy staying indoors. Protests fired up over the weekend in cities all over the United States to protest staying at home. Whatever the case may be, Georgia could lead this whole event by example, which could be a very positive experience if everything goes according to plan. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens and hope for the best. The movie theater opening news was first reported by Deadline.