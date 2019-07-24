Another San Diego Comic-Con has come to a close. 2019 was dominated by TV trailers, but the movie side of things was more interested in quality than quantity. And 2019 seems to be the year of the sequel. Easily, the biggest trailer of the weekend was the surprise release of the Top Gun 2: Maverick. Tom Cruise shocked fans who were lucky enough to be in attendance and delivered the first footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Jon Hamm was not messing around when hyping up the footage before it dropped on Thursday.

Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two was another trailer that brought the house down when it dropped early Thursday morning. If horror fans weren't already hyped to see the sequel, they certainly will be now as Pennywise continues his terror spree. On the opposite side of things, the Cats trailer was also released and it baffled a lot of people and caused quite the stir online. The hyper-realistic cat fur CGI is either amazing or horrifying, depending on your outlook. If you haven't seen it, consider yourself warned.

Kevin Smith was also able to catch fans off guard when he surprise released the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot trailer. The director was supposed to release the trailer on Saturday night during his Hall H panel, but he decided to release it early and fans were extremely excited to see what Smith has been hyping for the past year. The sequel may hold some type of record for the most celebrity cameos all in one place. Terminator: Dark Fate did not release a new trailer like everybody was hoping, but Tim Miller and crew did deliver an awesome behind-the-scene featurette which delivered some brand-new footage.

A second trailer for Brad Pitt's Ad Astra was also released and it looks like an epic intergalactic adventure with some deep twists and turns. Ghostbusters 2020 was expected to release at least a teaser, but Jason Reitman is more than likely too busy shooting the movie since production just started a few weeks ago. With that being said, the movie side of things was a lot smaller this year when compared to past Comic-Cons. However, we will probably end up with some surprises from Disney at the end of August when the D23 Expo.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 really didn't have very many movie trailers. However, it had a ton of announcements, courtesy of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The MCU's Phase 4 is going to dominate the box office for the next handful of years. If you missed out on any of the big Comic-Con movie trailers, you're in luck since we did all of the leg work and collected them all to put them in one convenient place. You can start by checking out the Top Gun 2: Maverick trailer below.

Tom Cruise dropped by Comic-Con to surprise release the Top Gun 2: Maverick trailer to a stunned audience. As it turns out, the audience at home was just as stunned and the trailer instantly became the biggest of the weekend. Cruise is back as Maverick and he's as defiant as ever.

IT Chapter Two Trailer

New Line Cinema dropped our best look yet a Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two and kicked off Comic-Con in a terrifying way. The sequel looks ten times more frightening than the first installment and Pennywise is a lot angrier this time around. September 6th is going to be a big day for horror fans when the movie is finally released.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Trailer

Kevin Smith decided to drop the trailer for Jay & Silent Bob Reboot a few days early and his fans were happy he did. The Reboot trailer was one of the biggest of the weekend and Smith knew it would be. The movie sees the director reunite with his old friend Ben Affleck after nearly a decade of not speaking to each other.

Ad Astra Trailer

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for Ad Astra to kick things off at Comic-Con. The movie stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who is about to discover something mysterious, which could affect the whole world. The journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Shudder's Daniel Isn't Real trailer provides a terrifying look at the horror thriller. Patrick Schwarzenegger stars in the movie and he might have a very bright future ahead of him in the horror genre. The movie has been getting rave reviews for being pretty messed up.

Cats Trailer

While Top Gun 2: Maverick was the biggest Comic-Con trailer of the weekend, Cats was definitely, without question, the most controversial. People were not sure what to make of the human/cat hybrids and their realistic digital fur. Whatever the case may be, it elicited some very strong opinions and got some solid views.

Tim Miller and crew did not release a trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, but they did deliver a behind-the-scenes featurette. The video contains a ton of previously unseen footage from the highly anticipated sequel and it everything has been amped up in a major way. Miller and James Cameron have created a monster and fans are hoping it will live up to the first two installments.

21 Bridges Trailer

Chadwick Boseman reunited with the Russo Brothers to star in 21 Bridges. The Avengers: Endgame directors are producers on the project and they wanted to aim for the crime thrillers of the 1970s. When looking at the trailer, they have achieved their goal while Boseman looks like a pretty convincing NYPD officer.

Zombie Tidal Wave Trailer

The Sharknado franchise is over, but Syfy isn't done bringing absurd ideas to the small screen with Ian Ziering as the star. The Zombie Tidal Wave looks just as ridiculous and you can imagine, which should really say something after seeing a few Sharknado movies. This will definitely be some absurd fun.

The Walking Dead Movie Teaser Trailer

In another surprise move, AMC released a brief teaser for The untitled Rick Grimes Walking Dead Movie. It doesn't show off any footage, but it lets us know that it's really on the way and that it will only be available to be seen in theaters. This was huge news for fans of the hit AMC series.