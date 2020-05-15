Movie theaters remain closed in the U.S. and around the world. Be that as it may, new movies are still making their way out into the world via streaming, which can provide lovers of cinema some solace in these crazy times. This week is no exception, as we have a wide array of new and recent releases coming down the pipeline.

This week's offerings include the return of a once-promising director who is looking to write his comeback story. We also have a few horror flicks, of varying subgenres, as well as the return of an iconic animated character, a lowkey massive Disney blockbuster and more. Here are this week's streaming movie selections.

Scoob - Digital

This is, without question, one of the most high-profile releases to skip theaters in favor of a premium VOD offering. But, with theaters closed down until at least July, Warner Bros. decided to release Scoob digitally starting May 15. This new animated take on Scooby-Doo comes from director Tony Cervone and boasts an A-list cast that is stacked top to bottom. Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs and Tracy Morgan star. The movie centers on the Mystery Inc. gang as they attempt to foil a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. Whether or not this ends up earning the studio what they might have made at the box office remains to be seen, but this could be a solid option for families looking for something new to watch.

Capone - Digital

Josh Trank once seemed like one of the most promising directors in Hollywood. Following his breakout Chronicle, Trank was tapped to helm a high-profile Fantastic Four reboot for Fox. He was even on board to direct a Boba Fett movie at one point. But it all came crashing down with the failure of 2015's Fantastic Four. Well, the filmmaker is back with his first movie in five years in the form of Capone. Formerly titled Fonzo, it stars Tom Hardy as famed gangster Al Capone. It is a biopic that chronicles gangster's final days as he succumbs to dementia and relives his past through tormenting memories. The movie is available now via digital retailers.

The Wrong Missy - Netflix

David Spade has once again teamed up with Netflix for his latest comedy, The Wrong Missy, which is available to stream now. Directed by Tyler Spindel, it centers on a man named Tim Morris who meets his dream girl. Their relationship develops rapidly through texts and he throws caution to the wind, inviting her to his company's corporate retreat on an island resort. Unfortunately, when a past blind date shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he discovers that he's been texting the wrong girl.

Evil Little Things - Digital

Those in the market for a low-budget horror anthology need apply here. Evil Little Things comes from director Matt Green and boasts a cast that includes, among others, Zach Galligan of Gremlins fame. It kicks off with a young boy who comes across a mystical toymaker with stories to tell. One is about a leprechaun who seeks revenge on a defenseless family. Another features a doll who brings evil upon her fragile owner. The toymaker also gifts the young boy a clown named Giggles. As one might expect, this clown is of the evil variety. Evil Little Things is available digitally now.

Seberg - Amazon Prime

Kristen Stewart's latest will be available to stream for Amazon Prime Video members starting on May 15. Seberg, directed by Benedict Andrews, is inspired by the life of actress Jean Seberg, played by Stewart. It focuses on true events that transpired in the late 1960s. Seberg was targeted by the FBI due to her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal among others. The cast also includes Anthony Mackie and Zazie Beetz. Admittedly, critics didn't love this one, to say the least, but Prime subscribers have little to lose but time, and many of us have that to spare right now.

Fantasy Island - Digital

This was one of few movies released theatrically in 2020 that got to complete its run unimpeded. Though, Fantasy Island was hindered by an onslaught of negative reviews from critics upon arrival. Now the movie, directed by Jeff Wadlow, has a second chance at life as it is currently available digitally. With a cast led by Michael Pena and Lucy Hale, this serves as a remake of the classic TV series of the same name. It sees a group of people brought to a luxurious island where their deepest desires can become a reality. Naturally, things don't play out as the people expect.

The Traitor - Digital

The Traitor may be slipping under the radar a bit, but critics seem to like this real-life crime drama, as it currently sits at 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Available digitally now, it tells the story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra. Set in the early 1980s, an all-out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Tommaso Buscetta flees to hide out in Brazil while scores are being settled back home. Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, with the knowledge that he could be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia. Marco Bellocchio directs.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend - Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt is back! Netflix has released a new special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, which is available to stream now. Similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the viewer is in control of this one. Ellie Kemper returns as Kimmy is about to get married. But before she can, she must foil an evil plot by the Reverend. For those who have been missing the show since it wrapped up its four-season run last year, this may well do the trick.

Monstrum - Shudder

For those in the mood for a creature feature, this week brings Monstrum to the party. Set to debut on Shudder on May 14, this horror flick hails from South Korea and comes from the mind of director Jong-ho Huh. Taking place in the 16th century, the movie sees a plague that has taken over, with fear running rampant in the streets. Rumors of a vicious beast roaming begin to circulate. Dubbed Monstrum by terrified masses, fear quickly turns into panic. In order to put a stop to the madness, King Jungjong brings his most trusted general, Yoon-gyeom, out of retirement. Joined by his daughter Myeong, his right-hand man Seong-han, and royal court officer Heo, they set out to find the mysterious creature.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Disney+

Disney had an absolute monster year at the box office in 2019, one that saw them become the first studio to ever bring in $10 billion in a single year. The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2 and Captain Marvel all grossed well over $1 billion. That is partially why Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which grossed nearly $500 million globally, feels like it kind of came and went, even though it was a sizable hit. But now Disney+ subscribers will have the chance to check it out. The sequel sees Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning return, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the cast. The movie picks up with Maleficent and Aurora who, after sharing many happy years together, begin to question the tangled ties that bind them. They are torn apart by Aurora's upcoming wedding, with unexpected allies and new forces coming into play. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 15.