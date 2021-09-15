For anyone who likes to know the stories behind the movies, then Netflix series The Movies That Made Us has been a treat. Now it's third season is going deep into the world of horror, which seems to coincide with the new episodes arriving on Netflix in time for Halloween. The new season will feature six more looks behind the scenes on the creation of iconic horror mainstays A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday The 13th and Halloween, along with sci-fi action blockbusters Aliens and Robocop and Eddie Murphy comedy Coming To America.

The series has proved to be immensely popular on Netflix and even though we have heard the story of how many of these movies were made a number of times, the involvement of studio producers, writers, directors and more always seems to bring up something that you didn't know about your favourite movies. Hopefully this is the case with this new batch of movies to get the treatment. From the new trailer released by Netflix it seems like they have pulled together plenty of footage and some of the episodes include interviews with Dan Aykroyd, Daniel Stern, Ivan Reitman and Chris Columbus among others, making the new season another must watch show whether you are new to these particular films or a die hard fan that probably knows everything there is to know about them.

The Movies That Made Us originally arrived on Netflix in 2019, with a quartet of blockbuster movies from the 80s and early 90s which included Ghostbusters, Dirty Dancing, Home Alone and Die Hard. The series managed to intrigue many with its cast and crew perspectives on how the movies were made, in some cases almost didn't get made, and during the moviemaking process underwent many changes and rewrites that turned them into some of the most memorable movies of a generation.

It was a long two year wait for the second season of the show, which continued to pull from the 80s but also took a big step into the 1990s. This time around, the 80s were represented by the Michael J Fox sci-fi comedy Back To The Future, while the other movies being discussed were romantic comedy Pretty Woman, Tom Hanks' Oscar winning Forrest Gump and the still stunning Jurassic Park. Again, the series managed to uncover interesting and fun titbits in the various interviews and archive footage, which combined in a way that reminded us just why these films were so great and the effort that went into making them the movies we remember.

While the new season abandons the family friendly blockbusters of its first seasons in order to bring some Halloween horror to the series, there is no doubt that the same effort has gone into pulling as much as possible into each episode. With the likes of Shudder putting out their own deep-dives on A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Friday the 13th, it is going to be a battle of the streamers to see who comes out with the most interesting result in the behind the scenes stakes. This news first made it our way courtesy of the great gang at Bloody Disgusting.