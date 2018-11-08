The latest trailer for Andy Serkis' Mowgli is here. Additionally, Netflix has announced that it will hit select theaters on November 29th, with an expanded theatrical release on December 7th. The movie will also hit the streaming platform on the 7th. It was announced back in July that Netflix had scored the rights to the live-action adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic novel, The Jungle Book. Mowgli was meant to hit theaters a lot earlier, but Warner Bros. decided to take their time crafting Serkis' dark take on the source material after Disney's live-action version of the movie debuted in 2016.

Andy Serkis has truly reinvented The Jungle Book story for Mowgli, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. With that being said, the first trailer made it look like he was being torn from his animal family. Now, it looks like he was excited to go meet up with other humans who look just like him.

While Mowgli is initially happy with his decision, he later finds out that there is something wrong with the humans, which is when he has to make a choice between the humans and his animal family. We all know how the story goes, but Mowgli certainly looks like it has some twists and turns that deviate from the source material and bring it into the 2018 landscape. While some may of thought that heading to Netflix was a sign of something being wrong, it's quite the opposite and a huge score for Netflix, especially considering the all-star voice cast involved in the project.

In terms of voice cast, Mowgli truly rivals Disney's live-action take on The Jungle Book. The cast includes Rohan Chand as Mowgli, Andy Serkis as Baloo, Christian Bale as Bagheera, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan. Kaa, the snake is played by Cate Blanchett, the leader of the wolf pack, Peter Mullan is Akela, the scavenging hyena, Tabaqui is Tom Hollander, Nisha, the female wolf is played by Naomie Harris, who adopts the baby Mowgli as one of her cubs, and Mowgli's Brother Wolf is played by Jack Reynor.

After years of hearing about Andy Serkis' Mowgli, it's almost time to see his version of the story, which looks nothing like what Disney cooked up. The motion capture work looks awesome, which is what one would expect with Serkis on board. While Serkis plays Baloo, it's not just his character that looks and sounds awesome. Warner Bros.' decision to take some extra time crafting the dark take on Rudyard Kipling's classic book seems to have paid off. Now, it will be interesting to see how audiences react to this new interpretation on such a beloved book and animated Disney classic. You can watch the latest trailer for Mowgli below, thanks to the Netflix streaming YouTube account.