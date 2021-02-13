Hollywood has taken many stabs at making an American version of the James Bond franchise. One movie that came close was New Regency's 2005 hit Mr. and Mrs. Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a boring suburban couple who are secret agents on the side. New Regency is set to reboot the movie as a series for Amazon Prime Video. Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play the lead roles and act as executive producers. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared her excitement over the news on social media.

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

The success of the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith had a great deal to do with the image of the lead actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as international sex symbols that made the idea of the two as sexy undercover spies immensely appealing to audiences. Glover and Waller-Bridge are better known for their comedy chops, through such shows as Fleabag and Community, so we can expect the upcoming show to play to their strengths with a more comedic tone.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have both had fruitful collaborations with Amazon in the past, with the former's musical film Guava Island, and the latter's breakout hit show Fleabag. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency also shared their excitement over the reboot with the following statement.

"Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on 'Guava Island,' we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios."

It will be interesting to see how the new show deals with its legacy as a reboot of a

movie. Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith exist in the same universe as Pitt and Jolie's characters? Or will the show be completely disconnected from the film in all but the central premise? Considering how big Hollywood is on nostalgia these days, a cameo from the lead couple of the movie could help give the new series a big boost. This news originated at Variety.