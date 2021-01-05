Because he doesn't particularly like playing the character, Rowan Atkinson's next Mr. Bean movie will be animated. As an actor, he has certainly shined in other roles, but the character Atkinson has described as a "child in a grown man's body" is perhaps his most famous. Rowan Atkinson has now been playing the role for over three decades, starting with the original sitcom and later reprising the role in two theatrical movies.

Speaking with Radio Times, Atkinson says he's now "in the foothills" of making his Mr. Bean Animated Movie. He also reveals that playing the goofy character is not quite as fun for Atkinson as it might seem. From the interview. the actor says this.

"It's easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually. I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to the end of it."

Playing Mr. Bean may not be a joyride for Atkinson, but the actor seems to have stuck with the character because of his worldwide popularity.

"Mr. Bean's success has never surprised me. Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny. The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too."

Atkinson debuted as the eccentric character in the original British sitcom Mr. Bean, appearing in 15 episodes between 1990 and 1995. Striking a chord with viewers and drawing widespread acclaim, the series was adapted as the movie Bean by director Mel Smith in 1997. Along with Atkinson, the movie stars Burt Reynolds, Peter MacNicol, Pamela Reed, Sandra Oh, and Harris Yulin. The comedy was a tremendous success at the box office, banking over $251 million against its budget of $18 million.

A decade after the release of Bean, Atkinson returned to the role for the 2007 sequel Mr. Bean's Holiday. Directed by Steve Bendelack, the story follows Mr. Bean on a holiday trip gone wrong as he inadvertently winds up at the Cannes Film Festival. Emma de Caunes, Max Baldry, and Willem Dafoe also star. Like the original, the movie was a big hitter with ticket buyers, pulling in over $232 million with a budget of $25 million.

Atkinson has also voiced Mr. Bean in an animated series adaptation. Throughout five seasons between 2002 and 2019, the series currently consists of 130 episodes. There hasn't yet been an animated Mr. Bean movie, and it's not yet clear if the movie Atkinson is referring to is intended to release in theaters or if it will be a TV movie.

Also in the interview, Atkinson said that reviving his classic comedy series Blackadder was "certainly not impossible," though he acknowledged that it'd be difficult to recapture the same feeling of the original show. "That's about as optimistic as I can be and I'd rather not speculate on when it could be set," he explained. "Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn't be easy." This news comes to us from Radio Times.