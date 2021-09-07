Amazon's reboot of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith has suffered a setback as female lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left the series, citing creative differences with co-star Donald Glover as the reason for the departure. The new series based on the 2005 comedy thriller was given a straight to series order by the streaming giant, and although the hunt is now on for a new lead to step into the role, the production is still expecting to be ready for its planned release next year.

Donald Glover originally pitched the idea of remaking the movie to Waller-Bridge, who he appeared with in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and he is still on board the project as star and executive producer, while Francesca Sloane, who previously worked on Atlanta with Glover, stays on the project as showrunner and executive producer as part of her Amazon deal. According to sources, the split between Waller-Bridge, who has recently been filming with Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones 5, and Glover is an amicable one and the pair still remain friends, but there were just things about the project that they couldn't work out.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV Show is one of the first projects in Glover's deal with Amazon, which he signed back in February. While the announcement of the series a few months ago really had people excited, it looks like writing on the series is already well underway and overall it will still be going ahead, just without Waller-Bridge.

Despite the parting of ways, both parties have a lot of upcoming projects still in progress with Amazon under their various deals, so even though they won't be working together, they will both be bringing content to Amazon in future. Glover is linked to a new series called Hive, which "centers on a Beyonce-style character" and comes from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers with Malia Obama being said to have been recruited to the writers room for the project. In addition to that, Glover is also currently in postproduction on Atlanta' s third season for FX and writing the fourth season at the same time. Both of those seasons are potentially going to arrive next year too, making it a pretty busy year for the actor.

In addition to her starring role in Indiana Jones 5, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently had a hand in contributing to the script of Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing, No Time To Die, and acts as executive producer on the final season of Killing Eve. The Fleabag star signed a deal with Amazon back in 2019 to create new content for the platform just two days after she picked up acting and writing Emmy Awards, and Fleabag in total picked up six awards. "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," Waller-Bridge said at the time. "Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

There will no doubt be more news on the progress of Waller-Bridge's recasting on Mr & Mrs Smith soon. This news first appeared at Deadline.