Mr. Peanut has sadly passed away. He was 104-years old. The iconic Mr. Peanut died while saving the lives of Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, as seen in the latest Planters Peanuts Super Bowl commercial. According to the estate of the beloved mascot, he ended up "making the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends. Mr. Peanut died doing what he did best - having people's backs when they needed him most." The commercial is quite shocking to see and may be considered NSFW and traumatizing to small children.

The monocle and top hat-wearing Mr. Peanut is seen driving the NutMobile in the Super Bowl commercial while Cutting Crew's "(I Just) Died in Your Arms" plays. He suddenly has to make a quick turn to dodge an armadillo on a windy mountain road and things go from bad to worse real quick. Mr. Peanut, Wesley Snipes, and Matt Welsh are all ejected from the vehicle and find themselves stranded on one branch holding all of their weight. However, the small branch isn't enough to hold all three of them, which is when Mr. Peanut decides to let go. He falls to his death and then the NutMobile explodes.

Planters Peanuts may have some kind of resurrection in place for Mr. Peanut in a follow up Super Bowl commercial, but as it stands, he is currently dead. Maybe the peanut company has taken some influence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we'll see Wesley Snipes and Matt Welsh get into some time travel missions to reverse Mr. Peanut's death like Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. did provide his voice for a while before Bill Hader took over the duties. This seems like a pretty bold maneuver to kill off one of the biggest brand mascots of all time, even if it's for an expensive Super Bowl commercial.

The commercial is set to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV, which will then be followed by Mr. Peanut's funeral. It's not clear just exactly what Planters Peanuts has planned for the aforementioned funeral, but they seem to be doubling down on the death. Matt Welsh had this to say about Mr. Peanut's death in a statement.

"Mr. Peanut was more than just a friend - he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core. I'll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I'll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same."

Planters is going big for the Super Bowl commercial and offering Mr. Peanut fans who happen to see the NutMobile out and about before the big game a commemorative pin. The pin will honor the life of Mr. Peanut, so be on the lookout. Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out on Sunday, February 2nd, at 6:30 PM Eastern. The big game will be aired on the Fox network. You can watch the Planters commercial above, thanks to The Estate of Mr. Peanut YouTube channel.