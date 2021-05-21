It's Mr. T's 69th birthday, and fans everywhere are honoring the legendary pop culture icon. Born Lawrence Tureaud, we all know the popular actor best for his various movie and TV roles, including the dastardly Clubber Lang in Rocky III and the heroic B.A. Baracus in The A-Team. With a unique look and personality like no other, Mr. T has garnered many fans over the past few decades, as can be seen from all of the tribute posts on Twitter.

I pity the fool that don't celebrate Mr. T's birthday today. 69 today.

"Happy 69th birthday to Mr. T," says someone else. "Your training montage in Rocky III was one of my biggest inspirations as a boy to begin a lifelong journey of physical fitness. I even tied ropes around the basement ceiling beams for pull-ups. Hell on the hands, but worth it."

Happy 69th birthday to @MrT



Another fan said: "A Happy 69th Birthday to one of my childhood heroes - Mr. T (Lawrence Trueaud). Huge personality and incredibly entertaining. From B.A. Baracus on The A-Team, to Clubber Lane in Rocky III, to pro wrestling, to the gold and the Mohawk - just awesome."

"Happy birthday to one of the most legendary people in the world, the man predicts pain, the man who pities those fools, the man who ain't getting on no plane, the man hates that crazy fool murdoch and the man that drinks his milk! The one and only Mr T!" another tweet reads.

Channeling some 80s nostalgia, another tweet posted by a fellow going by Starfleet Dad reads: "Happy birthday Mr. T. I have good memories of watching The A-Team and eating Mr. T cereal. Have an amazing day!"

Posting a photo of Mr. T alongside Hulk Hogan, the Cauliflower Alley Club tweeted, "Happy 69th birthday to one of the most important factors in making the first WrestleMania a success, WWE Hall of Famer the legendary Mr. T."

Indeed, Mr. T was present at the very first WrestleMania, even competing in the show's main event as part of a tag team with Hulk Hogan against "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. He also competed in a boxing match against Piper at WrestleMania 2. The Beermat posted an image of Mr. T in action while writing, "The Beermat wishes Wrestlemania 1 main eventer Mr T a Happy Birthday. Have a good one."

Matt Murray & The MGM Morning Show also tweeted an image of a "Mr. T In Your Pocket" keychain that plays actual quotes from the beloved actor, adding in the caption: "Happy Birthday to one of my childhood Hero's! Hell, he's still my Hero! Happy Bday Mr. T."

Let's hope receiving so much love from his fans will help Mr. T have one of his very best birthdays yet. As I do not wish to be a fool that is pitied, let me also take the opportunity to wish Mr. T the very best on his special day as well. Happy birthday, Mr. T! You can see many more tribute posts to the legend that is Mr. T on Twitter