Mattel has just unveiled one of their most amazing action figures yet, as one of their exclusive WWE figures for [email protected] is of perennial badass Mr. T. Known for his unique look and from starring on The A-Team and in Rocky III, Mr. T also dabbled in the world of professional wrestling and even competed in the main event of the very first WrestleMania. He would make other sporadic appearances in wrestling promotions in the following years, culminating with his induction by the late "Mean" Gene Okerlund into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

As a fan favorite in the wrestling world, the new Mr. T action figure will have many WWE collectors rather excited. As a part of the company's WWE Elite Collection line, the Mr. T action figure comes in some rather beautiful box packaging that will make it practically impossible to even want to take him out. One side features an illustrated picture of Mr. T from inside a WWE wrestling ring, while the opposite side showcases the television star's trademark gold chains. Mr. T himself stands at 6" tall and has deluxe articulation, featured in his wrestling ring gear and a removable camouflage jacket with detachable alternate hands.

Mr. T and legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan teamed up as part of a tag team in the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985. Together, the team was victorious when they took on the villainous duo of "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in the highly-anticipated match. The following year, Mr. T would return at WrestleMania II for a one-on-one boxing match against Piper, and the fight ended in disqualification when Piper attacked the referee and body slammed the Rocky III star. Years later, Mr. T would also win a wrestling match against Kevin Sullivan when he competed in WWE competitor WCW.

In April, it was announced that the annual San Diego Comic-Con would be canceled this year. To help make up for the cancellation in some small way, organizers are instead hosting what they're calling [email protected], letting people experience this year's event directly from the comfort of their living rooms at home. Scheduled for July 22-26, the event will feature an online Exhibit Hall with exhibitors offering the special promotions and limited-edition collectibles they had planned on selling at SDCC. The festivities will also include panels and presentations with various special guests, covering movies, television, gaming, comic books, and much more. Best of all, "admission" is free to everyone who wants to be a part of the digital event.

You can try to pre-order a Mr. T action figure at Entertainment Earth before Comic-Con At Home, but know that quantities are very limited so it might be difficult to get your hands on this guy. Still, you can also check out photos and read more information about the figure on the official listing. If collecting action figures isn't for you and you still want to revisit Mr. T's time in pro wrestling, you can watch all of his appearances in WWE and WCW now on the WWE Network.