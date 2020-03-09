The classic Robin Williams comedy movie Mrs. Doubtfire has been remade as a musical set to open soon on Broadway, and we now have our first look at star Rob McClure as the new Daniel Hillard - a.k.a. Euphegenia Doubtfire. In the photos, we can see exactly how McClure will look on the stage as the divorced father who disguises himself as an elderly nanny to spend time with his children. From the blonde wig to the pearl earrings, McClure looks a lot like Williams' take on the character in the original movie, which you can take a look at in the tweet below.

A musical comedy, the Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway show will feature the same characters from the 1993 movie with a similar plot. The story follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard (Rob McClure), a devoted father who loses custody of his children after a messy divorce with their mother. In a desperate effort to stay more involved with his kids, Daniel disguises himself as a Scottish nanny he names Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire and manages to fool his ex-wife into hiring him. Of course, because the original movie wasn't a musical, all of the songs featured in the Broadway version are brand new and will be exclusive to the remake.

The Mrs. Doubtfire musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick - the team behind the Tony Award nominated musical Something Rotten!. Starring with McClure in the stage show are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angel Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly! directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress) and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina).

Prior to Robin Williams' passing, the actor had actually been reported to reprise the role himself in new sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire. Original director Chris Columbus was also expected to return, and Elf scribe David Berenbaum had signed on to write the screenplay for 20th Century Fox.

Sadly, Williams died tragically just a few months later, putting an end to the studio's plans to make Mrs. Doubtfire 2. A movie remake or another sequel sans Williams doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon, but the live musical adaptation appears to be a fun homage to the original movie. Nobody can ever replace Robin Williams, but retelling the classic story for a new audience on the stage is a nice way of revisiting the film and paying tribute so many years past its original release.

After having preview shows in Seattle last fall, the Mrs. Doubtfire musical will have Broadway previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting on Monday, before officially opening on April 5. Tickets for the event are now on sale, and you can purchase yours and find out more information at Broadway.com. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly. The photos are from Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.