Robin Williams fans are calling for the rumored NC-17 cut of the classic family comedy movie Mrs. Doubtfire. The quickly-growing social media campaign stems from a tweet from Film Facts on Twitter claiming that Williams had improvised so much on Mrs. Doubtfire that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the movie. True or not, the tweet has resulted in thousands of fans demanding the NC-17 cut of Mrs. Doubtfire in response.

"Release the Mrs. Doubtfire NC-17 Cut," one popular tweet reads, which has been liked nearly 200,000 times in less than 24 hours.

"I am WAY more interested in the NC-17 Mrs Doubtfire cut than the Snyder Cut," says another Williams fan.

Another fan jokes: "Wow that Snyder cut of Justice League was awesome! Most shocking re-release in recent memory **Mrs. Doubtfire has entered the chat."

“Wow that Snyder cut of Justice League was awesome! Most shocking re-release in recent memory



"There is an NC-17 cut of Mrs. Doubtfire. Guys...we have found our next cut to be released," says another fan.

And some fans just want to see more of Robin Williams, whether he's using vulgarities or not, as one tweet reads: "I would give anything for unreleased footage from MRS. DOUBTFIRE, not because it needs an R or NC-17 cut, but because I miss Robin."

So, does the rumored NC-17 cut of Mrs. Doubtfire actually exist? Former child star Mara Wilson, who played Williams' daughter Natalie in the movie, directly addressed the rumors in an interview on LOGO TV's Cocktails & Classics in 2016. As Wilson explained at the time, there may or may not be an NC-17 cut, but there's definitely enough there for an R-rated version.

"I don't know about NC-17, but with some of the things he said, I'm sure there was probably an R [rated] cut somewhere," Wilson said.

Still, there could be a lot more than Wilson even knows about, as Williams kept things clean when he was around the 5-year-old on set. Remembering her experience working with Williams on the movie, Wilson said: "He was very respectful around me. He had kids himself and obviously he's known for some of his blue material; he didn't do that around us... But he was hilarious, he did all sorts of crazy funny stuff with us all the time, too. We had a lot of fun."

Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs. Doubtfire was released in 1993. It starred Williams as a divorced father who disguises himself as an elderly housekeeper to maintain a relationship with his children. The role won Williams a Golden Globe for Best Actor along with the Academy Award for Best Makeup. In addition to the critical acclaim, it was also a blockbuster hit at the box office, grossing more than $441 million in 1993 money.

Shortly before Williams' death in 2014, a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire was announced at 20th Century Fox. Williams was set to reprise his role as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire with Columbus back in the director's chair. Just months after the announcement was made, Williams died by suicide in August 2014, and the plans for Mrs. Doubtfire 2 were subsequently scrapped.

There's no telling if we'll ever see an R-rated or NC-17 cut of Mrs. Doubtfire, but as we've just seen with Zack Snyder's Justice League, it doesn't hurt for the fans to try. To watch the original cut, you can stream the movie now on HBO Max.

