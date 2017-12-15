Would you watch a remake of Mrs. Doubtfire starring Kevin Hart? It's not exactly the kind of movie that's begging for a remake. It's a movie very much driven by the man and performer that Robin Williams was. Whether you want it or not, Kevin Hart says that he would like to do a remake of Mrs. Doubtfire, if he were offered the chance to do so.

Kevin Hart is currently promoting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. While not a remake, it's a franchise that is absolutely tied to Robin Williams. During an interview, Hart was asked what other classic Robin Williams movie he would like to be involved in remaking. Not being shy, the comedian-turned-actor decided to go for a true comedic classic. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'll stay on the Robin Williams train and say that if I could jump into Mrs. Doubtfire. That was a very amazing performance on both ends for him. I think that's one I'd love to get to play in."

In the modern Hollywood landscape, Kevin Hart is definitely one of the most sought after voices in comedy. Between the Ride Along movies, last year's Central Intelligence and now Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in which, he absolutely serves as comedic relief, he's made quite the name for himself. That said, he's still looking to step into some big shoes, both literally and figuratively speaking, when looking at taking on the role Robin Williams played in Mrs. Doubtfire.

In case you don't remember, the movie centers on Robin Williams dressing up as a woman and posing as a nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire so that he can still be close to his kids. Not only is it really reliant on Williams' voice as a performer, but it was very much a product of its time. The idea of remaking it, with the twist of having Kevin Hart, a very opposite type, in terms of casting, is a pretty tall order. And one that likely wouldn't make fans of the original very happy. Then again, it's not about what fans of the original think. If there's money to be made, Hollywood will remake just about anything.

Not that anyone is currently looking to remake Mrs. Doubtfire, which was originally released in 1993, but there's reason to think some money could be made. The original was a massive hit, bringing in $441 million worldwide, working from just a $25 million budget. That's a nice return and, given Kevin Hart's popularity, it's not crazy to think people would show up to watch something like this. He's put it out there in this interview with Cinema Blend. So, even though nobody is currently looking at a Mrs. Doubtfire remake, at least as far as we know, stranger things have happened. Maybe Kevin Hart will accidentally will this thing into existence.