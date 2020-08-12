Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Us) is reuniting with Blumhouse Productions following the success of The Invisible Man. Blumhouse and Moss, along with her Love and Squalor Pictures production company, are developing the upcoming novel Mrs. March into a movie. Moss is set to star in the lead role in addition to working behind the scenes as a producer.

Mrs. March is based on Virginia Feito's upcoming novel of the same name, which is described as a "delicious psychological thriller.". The book, which isn't set to hit shelves until next summer, tells the story of a polished Upper East Side housewife. She unravels when she begins to suspect the protagonist of her husband's latest bestselling novel is based on her. Feito is set to write the screenplay. Elisabeth Moss had this to say about it in a statement.

"I read Virginia's novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can't wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on The Invisible Man, I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family."

The Invisible Man was released earlier this year in February, grossing $130 million at the box office against rave reviews. This is made all the more impressive, considering it had a stunted theatrical run, with theaters largely closing in the U.S. and around the world in mid-March. With that, it makes every bit of sense for Elisabeth Moss and Blumhouse to partner up again. Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO, had this to say.

"Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she's an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them."

There is no word yet on who may wind up in the director's chair. It also isn't clear how soon the studio will look to get production going. As with any project in the works right now, much of that will depend on outside factors. Elisabeth Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor Pictures. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Virginia Feito, Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira are on board executive producers.

Mrs. March, the novel, will be released in the U.S. in August, 2021 via Liveright, an imprint of the W. W. Norton & Company. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us directly from Blumhouse.