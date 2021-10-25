It looks like Marvel superhero Ms. Marvel will undergo some major changes in the leap from comic book page to the big screen, with some newly released concept art offering our first look at her adjusted power set. Ms. Marvel's powers involve shape-shifting, with the superhero able to change the size of her body parts, often growing her fists to several times their normal size for battle. While this is still intact, sort of, the artwork seemingly reveals that certain elements will be changed quite significantly for the MCU...

So, whereas the character's malleable limbs traditionally look more akin to that of the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic, it looks like the live action Ms. Marvel will instead use some kind of energy force, with this power set looking more like DC's Green Lantern. This is quite a big change for the character, and is likely to come as a disappointment to Marvel fans who were hoping for a more comic book-accurate interpretation.

This change has no doubt come about for a number of reasons. With the MCU due to introduce The Fantastic Four at the end of Phase 4, it's possible that the studio found Ms Marvel's powers too similar to Mr. Fantastic's and thus made the change to avoid comparisons. The origin of Ms. Marvel's powers is also tied to The Inhumans, a subset of superpowered individuals that do not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the less said about the attempted television series, the better). With Ms. Marvel due to join the likes of Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau in upcoming sequel, The Marvels, it stands to reason that the studio decided to make her powers energy-slash-cosmic based and thus connect her more to her Marvel teammates.

Ms. Marvel will first be introduced in her own Disney+ series. Played by Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who writes superhero fan fiction, particularly of Captain Marvel, and gains powers, deciding to follow in her hero's footsteps and use them to fight for justice. Evidently, her origin will be changed quite significantly from the source material, with fans curious to see how and why Ms. Marvel's powers now appear energy-based rather than shape-shifting.

Kamala Khan will then enter the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen in The Marvels, which will bring back several familiar faces, including Brie Larson, who is set to reprise the role of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. The Marvel pair will be joined in the movie by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, not much else is yet known about the movie, but it will no doubt see the trio come together to stop some kind of cosmic threat.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU, and will consist of six episodes. The Marvels meanwhile is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This artwork debuted on Pyramid International.