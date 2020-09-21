The Ms. Marvel TV show has finally taken a big step forward. The upcoming Disney+ series has locked down its directors, including Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who most recently helmed Bad Boys for Life, which is one of the biggest box office hits of 2020 (albeit in a very handicapped year). This is one of the first significant developments in getting the show on the right track since it was initially announced at the end of last summer.

According to a new report, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct episodes of Ms. Marvel alongside Meera Menon and two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. They will be joining a creative team that includes Bisha K. Ali, who has been set as the head writer for the show. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige originally confirmed that the series was in development last summer during Disney's D23 Expo. It will be part of a new generation of live-action Marvel shows that will be tied much more directly to the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other series in development include WandaVision, which just revealed its first trailer, as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Loki and Moon Knight.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah made a name for themselves with Bad Boys for Life. Taking over for Michael Bay on the long-awaited sequel, they scored a hit both critically and commercially. The movie earned more than $425 million at the global box office. They are also making Beverly Hills Cop 4, which is in the works at Netflix. As for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, she is known best as an award-winning documentarian. She won Oscars for both A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face. Meera Menon, meanwhile, has directed on a number of hit shows such as The Walking Dead, Titans, Outlandder and The Magicians. She's also no stranger to Marvel, having previously helmed an episode of The Punisher.

Ms. Marvel initially debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1977 and was created by Gerry Conway and John Buscema. Like many heroes, quite a few have taken up the mantle over the years. But the show will center on a more recent version, Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager. The character originally appeared in 2013 before taking center stage in her own series the following year. Writer G. Willow Wilson's series became an enormous hit and arguably made Kamala Khan the definitive version of Ms. Marvel.

Plot details for the Disney+ show are currently being kept under wraps and it hasn't been made clear when production is expected to begin. There is also no word yet on who will play the role of Kamala Khan. What we know for sure is that the hero will also be appearing in future MCU movies, which was confirmed by Kevin Feige when the project was announced. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.