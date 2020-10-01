Following Hollywood newcomer Iman Vellani's casting as the titular superheroine in Ms. Marvel, digital artist BossLogic has drawn up some excellent artwork imagining how the young actress might appear in the role. Set to premiere in 2022 on Disney+, Ms. Marvel will be the first to introduce the character of Kamala Khan into the MCU. This week, it was revealed that Vellani will be playing Khan in the series, and Marvel fans have been quick to welcome her into the fold. That includes BossLogic, who posted a message of support along with his fan art.

"Congrats to #imanvellani our official Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan. Crazy to see they picked up someone completely unknown, excited to see," the artist wrote.

In the original comic books from Marvel Comics, Carole Danvers was the first to use the alias Ms. Marvel, introduced as a companion to the original Captain Marvel. In the years since, Sharon Ventura and Karla Sofen would also adopt the moniker for stints fighting crime. The most recent iteration follows Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager in New Jersey who's obsessed with Captain Marvel. When Khan was introduced in Marvel Comics in 2014, she became the first Muslim character to headline a comic book.

While we know the series will follow the Kamala Khan version of the character, details on the plot of the Ms. Marvel series are not clear. Given its connection to the MCU, it's possible Brie Larson could appear as Captain Marvel in the series. With a Captain Marvel sequel also in the works, there's a good chance Iman Vellani could also appear in that movie as well. Last year, Larson had said that her "dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play in the sequel."

Progress continues to move quickly along on other Marvel shows for Disney+. Just recently, it was also revealed that Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters in the upcoming She-Hulk series, also set to begin streaming in 2022. Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao serves as the show's head writer and executive producer Kat Coiro will direct the first episode. Plot details are similarly scarce, but in the comic books, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner who gains some of his abilities after an emergency blood transfusion. BossLogic has also created fan art of Maslany in the part.

Samuel L. Jackson is also set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new series for Disney+. Other projects in the works for the streaming service include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. A planned Moon Knight series is also happening on Disney+ with many fans hoping to see Keanu Reeves starring in the series. Of course, the MCU will begin expanding further on the big screen next year as well, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 7, 2021.

It has also been reported that some of the directors for Ms. Marvel will include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. The show is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022. The fan art of Vellani as Ms. Marvel comes to us from BossLogic on Instagram.