Marvel Studios has found their Ms. Marvel. Newcomer Iman Vellani will star in the upcoming Disney+ series as Kamala Khan. Vellani is so new to the business that she doesn't even have a profile on IMDb, though she will very soon since she just landed a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Khan is Pakistani-American teenager in New Jersey who will now become the MCU's first Muslim superhero on screen. Apparently, Marvel Studios spent a long time trying to find the right actress to take on the role of Khan in Ms. Marvel.

After the Disney+ series, it is believed that Iman Vellani will make the jump to the big screen. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said on multiple occasions that all of the shows will be heavily connected to what happens on the big screen, and vice versa. Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani, who is set to play Kingo Sunen in the upcoming Eternals movie, welcomed Vellani to the MCU. You can read what he had to say below.

Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Marvel Studios recently named Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon as directors on the upcoming Ms. Marvel series. Kamala Khan was co-created by Pakistani-American editor Sana Amanat, and the character also has a Pakistani background. Khan is the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book, and is also the main character in the new Marvel's Avengers video game, which is currently out on multiple platforms.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have been working hard behind-the-scenes during the public health crisis, especially when it comes to casting. It was just announced that Tatiana Maslany will star in the She-Hulk series, which fans have been wondering about. It was also just announced that Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury character is getting his own series. As for when these particular shows, including Ms. Marvel, will be able to begin production, that is unclear at this time, though it seems that starting up early next year is a real possibility.

In addition to Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and the Nick Fury series, Disney+ and Marvel Studios also have WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki on the way, which have all started production. WandaVision will be the first out of the gate, premiering at some point before the end of this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is nearing completion. As for Loki, it is unclear how far along the show is in terms of productions, but we do know that it is back to work in Atlanta right now. There is also the Moon Knight series on the way, with many hoping Keanu Reeves will be attached to star. Deadline was the first to announce that Iman Vellani will star in the Ms. Marvel series.