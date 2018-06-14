It looks like that Ms. Marvel movie could be happening a little sooner than we expected. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the studio does have plans for the character once Captain Marvel is released next year, but no timeline was established. Now, a newly discovered casting call suggests that the movie could be filming next year and that they're looking to cast the lead role right now.

Movie Casting Call recently published a press release stating that Marvel Studios and Disney are looking specifically for someone to play the role of Kamala Khan, the teenage Muslim-American girl who takes up the mantle of Ms. Marvel in the comics. They also state that the character will be accurate to the comics and that the movie will go into production next year. Here's what the press release had to say.

"Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is now casting a female actress to portray the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. This character is an American Muslim from Jersey City, New Jersey, and will star in a new stand-alone film 'Ms. Marvel' to go into production next year. The character will be 'comic book accurate'."

While this is potentially exciting, let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. It is possible that Marvel Studios managed to quietly put together a script for the movie behind the scenes, but we haven't heard a peep about this movie officially being in the works. No director talks. Nothing. Keeping something like Ms. Marvel totally secret would be a tough task. And worth noting, Jeremy Conrad of fan site MCU Cosmic claims this is just a scam, as he stated on Twitter.

"It's not posted by Disney. It's a site trying to scam kids out of $100 to submit an audition tape."

For those who may not be familiar, the character of Kamala Khan was created by writer G. Willow Wilson, who is herself a Muslim from New Jersey. Her Ms. Marvel series launched in 2014 to great success. Khan got her powers from the same Terrigen Mist that gives the Inhumans their powers. She can stretch her limbs to great lengths and has the power to shapeshift. Her greatest inspiration is Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, which is why Khan decides to become a superhero.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Captain Marvel, which comes out in March. Couple that with the fact that Black Panther truly opened the floodgates and has given the studio confidence to do different things and represent different types of heroes on screen and it would make perfect sense to think that Ms. Marvel is something we're going to see sooner rather than later. We'll have to see if this casting call is bogus or not, but either way Kamala Khan seems destined to join the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Movie Casting Call.