Just a few days ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio is planning a Ms. Marvel movie, following the popular character Kamala Khan. While there is no specific timetable on when this may happen, actor Riz Ahmed has already thrown his hat in the ring, offering to write the script for Ms. Marvel, while asking fellow actor/writers Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani to write the script with him. Mindy Kaling also made it clear that she would love to write the script for Ms. Marvel.

Riz Ahmed's original tweet stated, "So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay?" While neither Marvel nor Kumail Nanjiani have replied yet, Riz's original tweet has garnered over 2.3K retweets and 13.9K likes, Mindy Kaling did respond an hour later, stating, "Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I've read them all. I love Kamala Khan." Whether or not these tweets actually lead to Ahmed and Kaling landing the job writing Ms. Marvel remains to be seen.

Kamala Khan was created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona, with the character making her debut in Captain Marvel #14 in August 2013, before getting her own solo comic book series in February 204. Kamala Khan was the first Muslim character to headline her own Marvel comic book. The character, a teenager of Pakistani descent, discovers she has Inhuman genes, in the aftermath of the Inhumanity story line, and the first volume of the Ms. Marvel comics won the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story in 2015.

While Riz Ahmed was born in London, he is of Pakistani descent, while Kumail Nanjiani was born in Pakistan and lived there until he was 18, and moved to America to attend college. Mindy Kaling was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the same year her parents immigrated to India. All three of these actor/writers would certainly bring a unique perspective to the Kamala Khan character. Since Marvel is always looking "outside the box" for their collaborators, often going with writers and/or directors who may not be the most obvious choice, that makes their interest in writing the script all the more intriguing, since none of them have any experience writing a comic book movie.

When asked about the potential Ms. Marvel movie earlier this week, all Feige said was a Ms. Marvel movie was, "definitely sort-of in the works," adding that they have plans for this character that will come together after they introduce Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) into the MCU next year. A Ms. Marvel movie could very well be a part of Marvel's Phase 4 lineup, although nothing is set in stone at this time. Riz Ahmed is best known as an actor, but he has written a short film dubbed Daytimer and a one-off comedy for the series Comedy Lab. Mindy Kaling is best known for starring in and creating The Mindy Project, and she will next be seen in Ocean's 8 this summer. Kumail Nanjiani stars in Silicon Valley and he also starred in and co-wrote the indie hit The Big Sick, which landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay alongside his wife, Emily Gordon. Take a look at the tweets below from Riz Ahmed Twitter, along with Mindy Kaling's repsonse.

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling@kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018