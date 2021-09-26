Since the announcement of the new Marvel series coming to Disney+, everyone has been waiting for any bit of information we can get our hands on as we wait for the release. One of those series is Ms. Marvel and although we don't have a lot of material to look at, we might be one step closer to knowing the launch date.

Recently, there was a rumor making its way around social media suggesting that the series will air early 2022. Variety's Adam B. Vary has since reported that he's confirmed that Ms. Marvel is pushed back to next year, but no official release date has yet been named beyond that. Ms. Marvel is ready to see its teenage heroine Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, make it to the screen.

We know that this new series is an essential part of the MCU's plan to establish the difference between Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel ahead of the November 2022 theatrical release of The Marvels. ﻿Try saying that ten times fast. That distinction is important because that film will feature the Carol Danvers version of Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, as well as Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and the return of the now-superpowered Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris of WandaVision). Who by the way had the codename of Captain Marvel in the comics. So the series has a lot to do to not only connect the dots but give us the backstory on major characters.

The original rumor comes from the Twitter account of Amit Chaudhari, a graphics designer who regularly posts insider information about big name movies and TV productions such as Ms. Marvel. In his Twitter post, he wrote:

"Hearing Ms. Marvel show could be looking for a February, 2022 release... let's see if there's any official announcement anytime soon." This wasn't immediately verifiable, however, it does line up with some of the information that fans already had regarding the arrival window of the show. When Ms. Marvel fans received the sad news that the series wouldn't premiere in 2021 as initially planned, some speculated that the show might shift to early 2022 as a follow-up to the Disney+ series Hawkeye, which begins its six-episode run in November.

Marvel and Disney like to keep things locked up until they are a hundred percent ready to release the information they would like you to have. However, with all the changes and delays over the last year, they are no doubt ready to release the Marvel machine and dive into the new phase of shows and movies. Already we have seen Black Widow, Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and What If...?. As it is, Shang-Chi has been dominating the box office for weeks. We also have the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals making their way to the big screen this year. It does look like Marvel is ramping up for the next wave of shows and a new phase so this does fit into the plans.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new series? This news comes to us from Variety.