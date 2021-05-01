Our first look at Iman Vellani in character as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel has been revealed. Currently, Vellani is shooting the upcoming Marvel Studios series for Disney+ in Atlanta, Georgia. New images from the set recently posted by the website JustJared now show us exactly as Vellani will appear in the superhero series, and simply put, the actress looks like she literally just stepped out of the comic book.

Whoever is running Marvel’s costume department for Phase 4 deserves a raise🔥 #MsMarvelpic.twitter.com/LR7nOyzWDS — SUPES (@therealsupes) May 1, 2021

BREAKING - Iman Vellani in suit from the sets of Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series 🦸🏻‍♀️❤️#MarvelFansKerala#msmarvelpic.twitter.com/BPnhx1SfwJ — Marvel Fans Kerala (@MarvelFansKL) May 1, 2021

Also seen on set was Rish Shah, who was spotted filming a scene with his co-star Iman Vellani. He plays Kamran in the series. Other cast members include Aramis Knight as Kareem, aka the vigilante Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother; Matt Lintz as Bruno Carelli, Kamala's best friend; Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother; and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father. Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner will be featured in mystery roles.

Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who ends up gaining shape-shifting superpowers. The teenager is also known to write superhero fan fiction and sees Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) as her idol. Along with starring in Ms. Marvel, Vellani is also set to appear on the big screen in the upcoming MCU sequel Captain Marvel 2. There's no word yet on if Larson will also be appearing on Ms. Marvel.

"Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus," the original announcement of Vellani's casting read. Sana Amanat, one of the show's executive producers, also spoke about how perfect Iman was for the role.

Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

"When we discovered Iman, we knew that she was Kamala Khan," Amanat said, adding that it was a unanimous decision made by the entire creative team.

Of the plot of the show, head writer Bisha K. Ali added: "It's so human. It's about a teenager figuring out who she is, and about relationships. Family and friendship is at the heart of the MCU canon. That's what's so exciting about the story that we're bringing, is that we're going to introduce you to a new family that's also going to be a part of the wider MCU."

A part of Phase Four of the MCU, Ms. Marvel will follow the Disney+ shows WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. The MCU will also further expand on the small screen with other shows like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. On the big screen, the MCU will next be seen with the premiere of Black Widow on July 9. Captain Marvel 2, which will also feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, is scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2022.

Ms. Marvel is expected to premiere in late 2021 on Disney+, but an official release date hasn't yet been revealed by the streamer. The first look photos of Vellani in costume stems from JustJared.