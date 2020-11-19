New Ms. Marvel set photos have provided us with our first look at Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Marvel Studios is currently filming the upcoming Disney+ series in Atlanta, which is also where Loki, Spider-Man 3, and other projects are currently working. Vellani was announced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kamala Khan back at the end of September, though it was unclear when the studio planned on getting the production off of the ground.

Marvel fans! We have your first look at newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan on the "Ms. Marvel" set!! https://t.co/Ax46rq09Lc — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 19, 2020

The Ms. Marvel set images feature Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan riding a bike with a helmet on. She also has on a military jacket. Other images feature the young actress wearing a mask, but that is more than likely for safety in between takes. Another image shows Vellani's stunt double on top of a roof, while wearing a cloak to disguise the Ms. Marvel suit, which will likely leak in the coming weeks if we're already seeing set images. If one looks closely, part of the suit can be seen. So far, the pictures from the set do not provide any spoilers for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Iman Vellani caught herself in a bit of some controversy when her Ms. Marvel casting was announced. The actress does not have a big presence on social media, which led MCU fans to snoop around the internet for more information on her. From there, her Letterboxd page located, where it was revealed that she gave Captain Marvel a bad two-star review. Some MCU fans thought the review was pretty funny, while others found it to be in bad taste, even though it was written long before Vellani joined the MCU.

The Ms. Marvel series does not yet have a release date, but if production is currently underway, we could end up seeing it on Disney+ at some point next year, depending on how well everything goes. Marvel Studios seems to have all of their safety protocols in order, which should end up working out for them when all is said and done. For now, we'll just have to wait and see when Marvel Studios officially announces a premiere date.

WandaVision was supposed to premiere this year, along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the series just wrapped additional photography in Los Angeles after shooting the majority of the series in Atlanta. Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has announced that she will be returning to London this winter to shoot her scenes for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be directly tied to her Disney+ series. As for how the two projects are connected, that is unclear at the moment, as Marvel Studios is doing their best to keep everything that they can under wraps. While we wait for some more information, you can check out the first images of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan above, thanks to Just Jared.

🚨 BREAKING: First images of Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) on set of ‘MS. MARVEL’ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4csce2iEyn — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) November 19, 2020

🚨 Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) with her stunt double who seems to be wearing the Ms. Marvel suit beneath the coat! ⚡️



(via Just Jared) pic.twitter.com/2FwX9v4qCe — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) November 19, 2020