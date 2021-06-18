The launch of Disney+ last March will probably go down as one of the House of Mouse's most savvy and profitable actions in its long history - and that's saying something. While many streamers scramble to find new content to keep subscriber numbers up, Disney had a seemingly endless canyon of gold just waiting to be mined. Allowed to expand their Star Wars and Marvel Universes in a way that would not have otherwise been possible, we are seeing characters from these franchises that would likely have been left on the pages of comic books or been granted only small cameo roles at best. One such case is Ms. Marvel, and we have finally managed to get a better look at Iman Vellani's character from new onset photos.

Ms. Marvel is just one of the upcoming "origin" series from Marvel Studios, which will chart the story of Kamala Khan, the titular Ms Marvel. We are still some way off the series premiering on Disney+, but photos shared by @onset.unseen on Instagram have given us a first clear sight of the mini hero suited up next to a police cordon. The scene also shows many extras in a crowd behind the barricade, and Ms. Marvel herself looks ready to fight whatever is coming her way.

The new series will center on teenager Kamala Khan, a huge fan of Captain Marvel and the Avengers who fights crime in Jersey City using her shapeshifting abilities. As we already know, Ms. Marvel will be joining up with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who last appeared in WandaVision. The series will be another of Marvel's spin-offs that will serve has an appendix of the MCU's movie output, allowing the expansion of the character in ways that would not have been possible in the movie franchise alone.

Speaking to Inquirer in a previous interview, co-creator Sana Amanat said, "She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators. I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."

Ms. Marvel started filming in November, managing to negotiate the pandemic by having their cast and crew in three bubbles to allow filming to continue in the case that a positive Covid19 test came about. Filming on the series ended in May. Originally, the series was planned to air in 2022, but was then pulled forward and will now debut later this year. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed in February that the six part series would directly set up events of The Marvels, which will be released in November 2022 as part of Phase Four of the MCU. With very little detail available about either the Disney+ series or the subsequent movie plots, we are going to have to wait a bit longer before we have any real idea what to expect.