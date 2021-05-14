Mountain Dew looks to be adding a birthday cake flavored version of the popular sugary soda. While the news hasn't yet been announced officially, a leak of the can art popped up on Reddit this week, revealing what the soda might look like on store shelves. Called Mountain Dew Cake-Smash, the soda features partying birthday candles on the can while advertising a "rush of artificial cake flavor."

Via ComicBook.com, the text on the can itself reads: "In 2021, it is time to celebrate you in the most epic. Way. Possible. Let's do-over your missed milestone-whether it was a birthday, a wedding, a graduation, or life itself! This year you deserve to have your cake and drink it too with Mtn Dew Cake-Smash!"

Soda brands have been known to introduce bizarre new flavors from time to time. One of the more interesting examples in recent months is the marshmallow flavored cola that came about as a collaboration between Pepsi and Peeps. The soda was not intended to be sold in stores but instead given away through social media. Its flavor is said to have been reminiscent of something like Lucky Charms.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with Peeps to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola," Pepis's VP of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, said in March. "This Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long. We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

For better or for worse, experimental sodas don't have to be temporary if enough people enjoy them. The Mountain Dew Frost Bite flavor exclusive to Walmart has been such a hit that it has since been given a Zero Sugar option. Mountain Dew Maui Burst, sold at Dollar General stores, has also been made into a permanent item that's available to purchase after shoppers responded positively to the flavor. With this in mind, it's always possible Cake-Smash could stick around permanently.

"Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers," Mountain Dew marketing chief Nicole Portwood said of the soda last year. "We're thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General."

It was two years ago when PepsiCo first registered the trademark for the name "Mtn Dew 80s Cake-Smash," so this soda has been in the works for a while. As of now, it's unclear if the flavor will be exclusive to one particular retailer, as is the case with some of these other experimental flavors, or if it will be widely available. Hopefully we'll get some official word from PepsiCo soon, as the idea of a cake-flavored soda will certainly have many consumers feeling curious.

There's no word on when the Cake-Smash soda will be available. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.