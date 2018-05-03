MTV announced the nominations for the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards today, which marks the first time that there will be TV awards handed out during this ceremony, which was previously known as the MTV Movie Awards. Marvel's Black Panther leads the way in the movie categories with seven nominations, including Best Movie, while Netflix's Stranger Things has the most nominations on the TV side with six, including Best Show. Unlike some awards shows, the movie or TV categories aren't split up between drama and comedy, which leads to some interesting categories all around.

While most movie awards honor movies released within the calendar year, the MTV Movie Awards operates on a different sort of calendar, with seemingly last weekend being the cutoff for movies to be nominated. Last weekend's box office champ Avengers: Infinity War is nominated for three awards, Best Movie, Best Villain for Josh Brolin's Thanos and Best Fight, for the battle between Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) and heroes Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are vying for best picture against an eclectic group including Universal's R-rated comedy hit Girls Trip, New Line's R-rated Stephen King adaptation IT and Warner Bros. superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman.

What's also interesting about this year, with the addition of several TV-only awards, several categories feature a mix of nominees between movies and TV shows alike. For example, in the Best Hero category, movie characters such as Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) from Star Wars: The Last Jedi are facing TV heroes such as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) from Game of Thrones and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) from The Flash. There are also mixed nominees from movies and TV in the Best Villain, Best Kiss, Most Frightened Performance, Best On-Screen Team, Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories.

On the TV side, the nominees for Best Show are Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, HBO's Game of Thrones, Freeform's Grown-Ish, a spin-off of ABC's Black-Ish, The CW's Riverdale and Netflix's Stranger Things. Stranger Things also received nominations for Best Performance In a Show (Millie Bobby Brown), Best Kiss (Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown), Most Frightened Performance (Noah Schnapp), Best On-Screen Team (Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink) and Scene-Stealer (Dacre Montgomery).

It's also worth noting that there are no separate categories for gender, with males and females alike competing against each other. In Best Performance In a Movie, Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) go up against Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird). The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who is up for two awards herself, Best Comedic Performance and Scene-Stealer. Take a look at the full list of nominations below, courtesy of Variety.

BEST MOVIE Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Chadwick Boseman - Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae - Insecure

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

BEST HERO Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ Black Panther ) - Black Panther

) - Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) - Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) - The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) - Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) - Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) - IT

BEST KISS Jane the Virgin - Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon - Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One - Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale - KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things - Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Talitha Bateman (Janice) - Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) - A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) - IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) - Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) - Stranger Things

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ Black Panther ), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

- Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/ ), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) IT - Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One - Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things - Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon - SNL

Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER Tiffany Haddish (Dina) - Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) - Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) - Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) - Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) - Black Panther

BEST FIGHT Atomic Blonde - Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War - Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman ( Black Panther ) vs. Winston Duke (M'Baku)

- Chadwick Boseman ( ) vs. Winston Duke (M'Baku) Thor: Ragnarok - Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman - Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"

The Defiant Ones