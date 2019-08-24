New footage from Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan dropped during the D23 Expo earlier today. The movie has seen some controversy over the past week after star Yifei Liu made comments on social media about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. Most of projects featured at the event today had their stars and directors in tow, but Liu was not in attendance, more than likely due to the backlash she has received for siding with the Hong Kong police over the heavily divisive protests going on at this moment.

Whatever the case may be, the real focus of the day was on the Mulan footage, which wowed the audience in the packed presentation hall. The footage looked even better than the first trailer, which was just released last month and Disney fans are going to be excited to see this remake. While a lot of the recent remakes have seen resistance from fans, there seems to be a lot of excitement in regard to Mulan. The footage shown at D23 begins with Mulan looking prepped and dressed tightly and neatly. However, she looks pretty uncomfortable.

Later in the Mulan D23 footage, the titular character is told to be "quiet" and act "graceful." Mulan is told, "These are the qualities we see in Mulan. When a wife serves her husband, she must be silent, she must be invisible." Obviously, this doesn't stick with the character as we all know what she does next. Further in the footage, soldiers enter the house and announce that the country is at war and that they will need to contribute one man. Her father immediately volunteers, but he is not fit for battle.

Related: Disney's Mulan Remake to Ditch Mushu and All the Songs?

Mulan decides that she will honor her family and secretly trains after observing her father. The Mulan D23 footage brought the house down after it had already been decimated by the likes of Star Wars and Marvel Studios. Despite the protests going on in Hong Kong, the movie will end up doing well in North America, even though there are people who are trying to get a boycott going against the movie and Disney for hiring someone like Yifei Liu.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and hits theaters on March 27th, 2020. Liu Yifei stars as Hua Mulan, and the rest of the cast includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, with Gong Li and Jet Li. Hopefully the D23 Mulan footage will find its way online in the near future, but for now, we can always go back and watch the first trailer, which was just released. You can check out an image of director Niki Caro introducing the D23 footage below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.