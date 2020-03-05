Disney looks to have another hit on its hands as Mulan, the studio's latest live-action remake, is tracking for a massive box office debut when it arrives in theaters later this month. Things have been solid at the box office this year so far, with movies like Bad Boys for Life and Sonic the Hedgehog overperforming. Disney has yet to unleash any of its heavy-hitters in 2020, but Mulan will change that and should provide the studio with a massive boost in the cashflow department.

According to current box office tracking numbers, Mulan is on pace to bring in between $80 and $90 million on opening weekend in the U.S. That will put it on pace to bring in a massive global haul. For reference, Disney's live-action Aladdin opened last year to $91 million on its opening weekend and ultimately earned just over $1 billion globally before wrapping up its run. That is good news, as Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, comes with a budget said to be in the $200 million range.

One of the big questions right now is whether or not the coronavirus outbreak will affect the movie's earning potential. Chinese movie theaters have been shut down for weeks with no end in sight, and Disney was banking on Mulan being a big earner in China. The country is the second-largest moviegoing nation in the world. But to what degree will that hamper this particular release? That remains to be seen.

Another concern is possible theater shutdowns in the U.S. and around the globe. MGM and Universal recently delayed the release of No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie, a full seven months to November. Some have wondered if other big movies would follow suit. The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) doesn't seem to think that will be an issue, as the organization released the following statement recently.

"The movie business is simultaneously global and local. All theaters in the U.S. and Canada and the vast majority of movie theaters around the world remain open with strong ticket sales. The decision to delay the release of the James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' is very unique to that company and that movie. Conversations with other movie distributors confirm that a strong slate of global and local titles will continue to be released theatrically in all territories except those few countries most affected by the virus. Cinemas will remain open around the world with strong attendance, in line with local conditions, and in communication with local health officials."

The remake of the 1998 animated classic is led by Yifei Liu as Mulan. The cast also includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li. Disney is coming off of a record-setting 2019 at the box office, becoming the first studio to ever earn $10 billion in a single year. The studio also has Onward hitting theaters this weekend, with Black Widow, Artemis Fowl, Soul, Jungle Cruise, The One and Only Ivan and Eternals on deck this year as well. This news comes to us via Deadline.