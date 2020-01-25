Mulan is all set to hit theaters on March 27th. In celebration of the upcoming premiere, Disney has released a set of character posters on social media to get fans hyped up. The live-action remake has seen some controversy over the past few months for various different reasons. With that being said, there are two factors that people are mainly concerned with. Fans are upset that the movie will not contain any of the songs from the animated classic or include Mushu, a fan-favorite character.

Director Niki Caro is going for a more streamlined approach to the Mulan remake. The trailers and promotional material makes it look like a full on war thriller. The character posters highlight the seriousness behind the project. Featured on the posters are Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's Mulan remake, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation... and a proud father.

In addition to the backlash over leaving out Mushu and the musical aspect, the Mulan remake has come under fire for star Yifei Liu's stance on the Hong Kong protests. The actress famously took the side of the Chinese police during the long-running protests, which had people calling for a boycott on the movie. Liu's statements even had her sit out a big promotion opportunity at last summer's D23 Expo. Regardless, it looks like the movie should do just fine when it's released in March.

This Disney remake features a celebrated international cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers on the project are Jason Reed, Chris Bender ,and Jake Weiner, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers. You can check out the character posters below, thanks to the Mulan Twitter account.

