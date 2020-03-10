The first reactions to the much-anticipated live-action remake of Disney's Mulan have now hit the internet, and the consensus seems to be that this is a pretty solid offering. The reactions so far have been overwhelmingly positive, with many critics feeling that this is by far one of Disney's best live-action adaptations of one of their animation classics.

Though there was much criticism early on surrounding the decision to drop the songs, Angie Han over at Mashable states that she, surprisingly, did not even miss them.

"#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella - I didn't even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is."

Whilst Erik Davis from Fandango thoroughly enjoyed the decision to distance the live-action movie from its animated predecessor. There has been much condemnation of Disney for simply copying what came before, but it certainly sounds like Mulan avoids that pitfall.

"#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It's definitely its own thing, which I dug - a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo."

Kristen Acuna over at Insider is another who felt that the musical element being dropped turned out to be the right choice.

"#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can't wait to see this again."

Mashable's Alison Foreman felt that though the movie leaves a lot behind with regards to the animated version, it adds more than enough of its own elements to make up for it.

"Disney's Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart. Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting "kiss" in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan."

Peter Sciretta over at Slash Film admits to not being a huge fan of the animated version, but hugely enjoyed this new one, describing as a movie filled with unexpected beauty and sophistication.

"I'm very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It's so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don't expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I've only seen it once. So no attachments)"

Katie Wilson from SyFy Wire could not speak highly enough of Mulan, echoing the thoughts of some other critics in praising the movie's ability to evoke the animated version whilst maintaining a certain uniqueness.

"Wow! @DisneysMulan was everything I hoped it would be and more! They were able to bring new elements to life while maintaining the classic nostalgia we all know & love. Wow. Just incredible! Thanks @DolbyCinema for inviting me. #Mulan".

Mansoor Mithaiwala over at ScreenRant was sadly not so keen, ultimately finding the movie to be a mediocre effort.

"There's a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it's surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie."

But, theirs was a quiet voice amongst the positivity, with Kevin Polowy from Yahoo Entertainment having not only seen Mulan twice but even bringing to life a certain cereal box tiger in order to best express his feelings.

"I've seen MULAN twice now and I must say it is grrrreat. Easily Disney's best live action reboot. I think it's also Disney's first battle epic? It is beautiful & absorbing & rich & empowering. The cast is excellent and Niki Caro's direction is just breathtaking."

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro, and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film. Mulan is scheduled to hit theaters on March 27.

