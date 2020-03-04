ScreenX has released a brand new poster for Disney's Mulan live-action remake. This is set to be one of the studio's biggest releases of the year, and they've partnered with ScreenX to help ensure that audiences can enjoy it in the biggest way possible. For those who haven't heard of ScreenX, or taken part in the experience, it's a unique, large-format theatrical presentation unlike anything else out there right now.

Mulan will arrive in ScreenX theaters this spring. ScreenX combines multi-projection technology with the theater screen and projects images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersive experience for the audience. Specially selected sequences of the movie will be projected onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium, surrounding viewers with extended imagery. Disney previously partnered with ScreenX on movies such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

The poster itself features Yifei Liu as Mulan striking a heroic pose, sword in hand, amidst a battleground littered with shields and arrows. Niki Caro (Whale Rider, The Zookeeper's Wife) directs this reimagining of the beloved 90s animated feature of the same name. Earlier in the day we got to see a Mulan 4DX poster that recreated the original poster from the Disney animated classic. Joining Liu on screen will be Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li. This remake will follow in the footsteps of other recent Disney remakes such as Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Aladdin.

Mulan picks up as the Emperor of China orders that one man from every family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of an honored warrior, decides to step in and take the place of her father, who is in poor health. Disguised as a man named Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. The epic journey will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation, as well as a proud father.

In recent years, given the rise of streaming, it has become easier to stay at home instead of going to a movie theater. ScreenX offers something more substantial to movie lovers that can make going to the movies feel like more of an experience. CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, has partnered with Walt Disney Studios to make that experience available to those who want to relive the 1998 animated classic in a new way.

Additionally, the movie will be arriving on 4DX screens upon release, which offers another way to experience the tale in a premium format. Mulan will open on 48 ScreenX screens across the nation through Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas. Mulan is set to arrive in theaters on March 27. Be sure to check out the new poster from ScreenX for yourself.