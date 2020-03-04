Disney is releasing their upcoming remake of the classic animated adventure Mulan in theaters starting March 25. It was recently announced that this action-packed tale will also be coming to the immersive 4DX and ScreenX experiences. Today, we have an exclusive look at the 4DX poster for the movie, which pays tribute to the original poster art from 1998.

This gorgeous 4DX one-sheet shows Yifei Liu as Mulan, standing on the edge of battle with her army, her trusty horse at her side, recreating the iconic handdrawn poster that was seen in theaters over twenty years ago. The ScreenX poster has Yifei Liu exposed as her true self, standing in the aftermath of a huge fight on the battlefield. Sword drawn, hair down. She is ready for one last showdown as the sun sets. These are both beautiful posters, and perhaps some of the best that Disney has released for the remake thus far.

CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, has teamed with The Walt Disney Studios to show Mulan in the cutting-edge cinema technology formats 4DX and ScreenX starting March 25. The movie will be making its way to 734 4DX screens, and will be shown on 314 ScreenX screens worldwide. Mulan is coming to the U.S. on March 27. There are currently 40 4DX screens across the country where you'll be able to experience this sure-to-be classic adventure, with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas and 48 ScreenX screens nationwide with Regal Cinemas, Cineplex, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

What can you expect when purchasing a ticket to Mulan in 4DX? One fun ride, that is for sure. CJ 4DPLEX is promising over 20 different motion and environmental effects enhancing the action and pulling audiences directly into the story. Epic battle sequences will let you experience stampeding horses, as arrows seemingly whiz past your head, and swords clang loudly in combat, putting you on the battlefield alongside Mulan herself. Feel the breeze and scents of the countryside in ancient China as the movie comes alive inside the 4DX auditoriums. Motion, vibration, airshots, leg ticklers, scent, water and fog are all part of this exciting package.

If you choose to see Mulan in ScreenX, you won't be disappointed either. The immersive format expands specially selected sequences onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium, surrounding audiences with extended imagery for a heightened immersive viewing experience. The breathtaking fantasy elements of Mulan, along with the incredible landscapes, from the mountain terrains to the lush countryside and to the sprawling battle sequences between the Imperial Army and the Rourans will receive the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX treatment.

You can take a look at our exclusive poster for Mulan in 4DX along with the ScreenX poster below in anticipation of this new Disney classic hitting theaters later this month. Mulan is one of Disney's first big releases for this year, and it promises to be a big hit across the world.

