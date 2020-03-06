Even without a presence in China amid Coronavirus concerns, Disney's remake of the classic animated adventure Mulan is poised to make bank at the box office when it opens later this month. The family drama is on track to make upwards of $90 million dollars during its first weekend, arriving as Disney's first big release of 2020. Today, we have a special look at the movie featuring previously unreleased footage. It also teases a new song from pop icon Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera has released the new original song 'Loyal Brave True' along with an updated rendition of her classic 'Reflection', both of which are featured in Disney's new live-action retelling of the blockbuster Mulan. Loyal Brave True is available for download starting today, but as you can see, you'll get a little taster spoon of the song in a brand new sneak peek at Mulan which Disney sent over directly this morning.

Multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera is set to perform a new original song, 'Loyal Brave True', and 'Reflection (2020)' from Disney's Mulan. Both songs will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams, set for release on March 25. 'Loyal Brave True' is available today as a single. The song was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman.

President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib, approached the artist on behalf of the project.

"Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her original performance of 'Reflection' from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising 'Reflection' and performing the new song 'Loyal Brave True.' I think these songs will touch today's moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago."

Aguilera said this.

"The film Mulan and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, 'Loyal Brave True,' represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."

'Reflection (2020)' is produced by Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.Music videos for both tracks featuring Aguilera will be directed by "Mulan" feature director Niki Caro (The Zookeeper's Wife, McFarland, USA) and released later this month.

Music from both songs is featured in Harry Gregson Williams' underscore with Aguilera's full-length versions appearing in the film's custom main-on-end title design.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father. Mulan is coming to 4DX and ScreenX along with its debut in traditional theaters.

Mulan is tracking for a blockbuster opening weekend. It features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Chris Bender, p.g.a., Jake Weiner, p.g.a., and Jason Reed, p.g.a., with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

Christina Aguilera is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2019 Aguilera was honored with the prestigious Disney Legend Award for her contributions and lifelong dedication to The Walt Disney Company. Aguilera has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.