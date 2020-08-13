Disney has now released a new trailer for the upcoming Mulan live-action remake, which includes the recently revealed release date of September 4, as well as the fact that the movie will be available on Disney+. In the trailer, the release to the popular streaming service is referred to as "Premier Access" with the small print stating, "Additional Fee Required."

The footage in the trailer itself teases the kind of epic battle sequences and martial arts action that you would want from Mulan, with the movie clearly having been shot with the big screen in mind. Mulan is a live-action remake of the cherished Disney classic. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro, Disney's Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, and Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The movie was originally going to be released on March 27. However, two weeks prior to its release, Disney removed it from the schedule due to the ongoing global situation. This was followed up in early April, when the movie was given a new release date of July 24. Mulan is now set for release on September 4th, both on Disney+ and wherever theaters are open.

It is the release on Disney+ that has caused the recent drama, with the studio announcing that purchase of the movie will require an additional fee of $29.99. By and large, fans have are not too happy with the extra cost, with a pair of social media polls showing that close to 85% of those who partook in the poll would not be willing to purchase Mulan once it becomes available online. The decision to release Mulan to Disney+ has also been met with criticism from theater owners, with the move potentially having huge ramifications that could vastly affect movie theaters for the worse.

The unprecedented announcement that Mulan would be released on Disney+ came during a recent quarterly earnings call, in which the studio revealed that the movie will be offered on their streaming service and that it will come with a premium price tag. "We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience, currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of a Disney+ subscription with this great content," said CEO Bob Chapek of the decision.

Putting the drama surrounding the release details to one side, Mulan looks to be an intensely epic remake of the Disney animated movie, and should provide some wonderfully choreographed, exciting action for those willing to pay the price. This new trailer comes to us courtesy of Walt Disney Studios' official YouTube channel.