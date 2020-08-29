Apparently Disney doesn't want to advertise when Mulan will be free to stream on Disney+ too loud. The movie will be their first Premier Access release. It will cost Disney+ subscribers $29.99 to watch the movie unlimited times starting September 4. But if you wait another three months, subscribers will be able to stream Mulan for free as part of the regular service starting December 4.

This news appeared on an international advert for Mulan, which is a live-action remake of their classic animated movie. Though this grittier version strips away all the musical numbers and does not include Mushu, the dragon. Which has come as a disappointment to many fans of the original. The Disney+ advert says this.

Mulan. Start streaming September 4, 2020 for 19.99 (Pound sterling). Watch before its release to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020. Watch as many times as you like with Premier Access and your Disney+ subscription. Requires an active Disney+ subscription.

Mulan was supposed to release in the early half of 2020 as one of Disney's biggest blockbusters of 2020. The ongoing health crisis shut down theaters nationwide. And the release strategy for Mulan went on indefinite pause alongside Warner Bros.' Tenet. As movie theater chains announced and then renounced reopening dates multiple times, it became unclear when Mulan would arrive. The press had already screened the movie in March, with the publicity machine in full swing.

Warner Bros. decided to stagger the release for Tenet, opening it in multiple international locations first starting with Austraila. The movie will open in the U.S. in early September. Disney decided to go the streaming route with Mulan, releasing it across the world simulatniously. The move made quite a few movie theater owners upset, and the $30 price tag added onto subscribers' Disney+ fee didn't sit well with too many fans. A lot of subscribers have been open about not buying the movie for $30 even if it comes with unlimited viewing.

Three months isn't long to wait for Mulan to arrive on Disney+ for free. It will be interesting to watch how this all plays out. If Premier Access is a hit, and Disney makes a ton of money off the move, you can expect more theatrical releases to go straight to streaming. Many believe Marvel's Black Widow will be next, though those associated directly with the MCU claim Black Widow is for sure going to theaters first.

In other Mulan news, multi-platinum and global award-winning superstar singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera performs the newly-recorded "Reflection" in the music video directed by Mulan feature director Niki Caro. The video is available today.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

