Mulan is now available for Disney+ subscribers to watch for free. Disney's live-action adaptation of the beloved animated classic was previously only available to purchase for an additional $30, which kept a decent amount of prospective viewers away from watching it. The movie was originally supposed to open in theaters back in March of this year, but that's right when the global public health crisis took over and shut down movie theaters all over the world, forcing studios to delay their 2020 movies.

After the March release date, Mulan was shifted to July, and then it was announced that the movie would be coming to Disney+ for an additional $30 in September. It was pretty big news in the industry when it was announced, especially as rival studios were all looking for a way to adapt and change to the new landscape. Unfortunately for theaters, most of these plans include avoiding theaters in favor of streaming at home. In the end, the release strategy proved to be a successful one for Disney, as the movie was still open in select theaters overseas.

The news of Mulan becoming free for Disney+ subscribers comes after a very interesting week in the entertainment industry. A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. announced that they were going to release the long-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max for free on the same day. Many, including movie theater owners, applauded the decision, which may have been influenced by Disney's decision to stream Soul for free to all Disney+ subscribers on Christmas Day. Warner Bros. has since announced a whole new release plan that has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

Warner Bros. will be taking their entire 2021 roster of movies and release them in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The catch is that the movies will only be available to stream for a month before being exclusive to theaters. As one could imagine, the movie theaters are not very pleased with this decision and they were not spoken to about the plan before it was announced earlier this week. With that being said, many analysts are suggesting that this could spell disaster for the moviegoing experience as we know it. Warner Bros. does not see it that way and believes that it will help all parties.

Now, people are waiting to see what other major studios are going to do. Will Disney follow suit and release Black Widow and Eternals this way? For now, that is unclear, but all eyes are definitely on Warner Bros. for the time being to see how this all shakes out. For anyone who skipped out on Mulan when it was available as a premium purchase, it is now free for all subscribers, along with people who have a current free trial.