Fans have been reacting to yesterday's pretty unsurprising announcement that the live action remake of Mulan will skipping theaters and going straight to Disney+. While the news that the movie will be debuting on the streaming service has been met rather positively, with many understanding the reasons why, the reactions to the additional cost of $29.99 have not been quite so upbeat.

am i really expected to pay $30 to watch a version of Mulan without Mushu, Li Shang, and some raggedy a$$ witch as the bad guy... pic.twitter.com/Z27ZCU0DKz — manny | cancelled era (@sweetenermanny) August 5, 2020

Many fans are not only unhappy with the additional cost, but with the distinct lack of fan-favorite dragon sidekick, Mushu, voiced in the 1998 animated original by Eddie Murphy.

dont nobody wanna see mulan that bad dawg. mushu aint even in the movie — naynay (@_vshIey) August 5, 2020

Unlike a lot of the other Disney live action remakes, which are strikingly similar to their animated counterparts, the studio decided to take Mulan in a different direction and drop the musical numbers. This absence of Mushu and songs, as well as the thirty dollar price tag, has put a lot of people off.

So they're making us pay for it while paying for the subscription? For a movie that has no music and no Mushu? Nah fam, I'm good https://t.co/1zuyeBwNKR — 𝑨𝒍𝒚𝒙 (@Wise_Ravenclaw) August 5, 2020

"I wouldn't pay $30 for a movie ticket in the theater. So im not going to pay that to see the new Mulan, especially when it doesn't have Mushu or classic songs form the animated version," said one fan, with another echoing the same sentiments, "So @disneyplus besides the monthly subscription is gonna charge $30 for the release of Mulan 2020 without NO songs, nor Mushu."

The announcement that Mulan would be released on Disney+ came during a recent quarterly earnings call, in which the studio revealed that the movie will be offered on their streaming service and that it will come with a premium price tag of $29.99. "We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience, currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of a Disney+ subscription with this great content," said CEO Bob Chapek of the decision.

Mulan is a live-action remake of the cherished Disney classic. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro, Disney's Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, and Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Mulan was originally going to be released on March 27. However, two weeks prior to its release, Disney removed it from the schedule due to the ongoing global situation. This was followed up in early April, when the movie was given a new release date of July 24. Mulan is now set for release on September 4th, both on Disney+ and wherever theaters are open. The original announcement came courtesy of CNBC.

