The Disney+ release date of the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan may have just been accidentally revealed thanks to the streaming service's technical support. On social media, a fan asked Disney+ the question "where is my live-action Mulan?", and in response Disney+ responded with the following.

"Hi Caroline, it'll be approximately available to subscribers on October 27, 2020. Let us know anything you'd like to see added in the future here. Thank you for your time."

Since then, the reply has been deleted, which seemingly indicates the date is either incorrect or was revealed prematurely. With the way things have been going regarding streaming and movies being released early to the various platforms, it is very plausible that the date is accurate. Disney may well be concerned about how many people will venture out to see Mulan when it is released the theaters in July. Considering cinemas will not have been open long, and with audiences no doubt feeling nervous about going out and about again, it is possible that Disney will allow Mulan to have a short, big-screen release before putting it on their exclusive streaming service.

Mulan was originally going to be released on March 27. However, two weeks prior to its release, Disney removed it from the schedule due to the ongoing global situation. This was followed up in early April, when the movie was given a new release date of July 24, which will make it the second major post-shutdown blockbuster following Warner Bros.' Tenet, the mind-bending thriller from director Christopher Nolan, assuming neither is delayed.

Should things go according to plan, Mulan will hit theaters in July, making a Disney+ premiere in October well within the realms of possibility. The release date would just about fall within the typical theater-to-digital home release window, and considering the studio has already released the likes of Onward, Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the platform early, we could very well be watching Mulan from the comfort of our sofas as early as October.

Mulan is a live-action remake of the animated Disney classic from 1998. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro, Disney's Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, and Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film arrives in theaters on July 24. This now deleted tweet came courtesy of Disney+ Help.

