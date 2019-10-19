Disney's live-action remake of Mulan is reportedly about to undergo some extensive reshoots. It's believed that the March 27th, 2020 release date will remain. The project, which was first announced in 2015, has had a bit of a rocky production and has seen its fair share of setbacks. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters last year, but it was delayed more than a year-and-a-half. The first teaser for the long-awaited movie was released over the summer and originally had a glowing response from Disney fans, but there has since been some major criticism over it.

Now, the Mulan remake is going in for reshoots and we're not talking about a few weeks here. It is believed that the project will undergo four months of costly reshoots, starting this month and then wrapping in February. These are Justice League level reshoots and it could be a bad sign. It's unclear what they are going back to fix, but it has been rumored that some of the battle scenes need work. While the Mulan live-action teaser was generally well-received, a test screening of the movie proved to be quite the opposite.

Fans of the original animated Mulan were stunned to learn that beloved character Mushu was replaced with a non-speaking Phoenix. This bit of information was first reported after the test screening occurred and was later confirmed at the D23 Expo in August. Fans were also disappointed to learn that the music wasn't going to be a major part of the movie after learning that the actors were not going to be the ones singing the songs. It's unclear if Disney is going back to the drawing board to address Mushu and the singing.

While the Mulan teaser was well-received in North America, it was trashed by fans and critics in China over historical inaccuracies. Specifically, the complaints were over a time period and location. The movie takes place during the Northern and Southern Dynasties period, which is around the 5th century, A.D. In the trailer, Mulan is shown in a house called a tulou. However, this structure is actually from the southern coastal part of China and wasn't even around until the Ming Dynasty, over one thousand years later. The footage sparked outrage on Chinese social media.

The Mulan remake ran into some more troubles in August when Yifei Liu decided to announce on social media that she was siding with the Chinese government over the political unrest going on in Hong Kong. Liu's position led to criticism from fans all around the world and saw a boycott Mulan hashtag start to trend on social media. The first footage from the remake was shown at the D23 Expo days later, but Liu was not in attendance and Disney did not talk about the controversy. For now, it looks like the production has a lot more to worry about than social media outcry. The Dis Insider was the first to report on the Mulan remake reshoots.