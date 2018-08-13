Disney has finally started filming on the long-awaited Mulan remake. The movie is a live-action adaptation of the studio's classic 1998 animated feature. The film will shoot on locations in New Zealand and China throughout the rest of this year, with an eye for a March 27th, 2020 release date. Disney started development of the remake back in 2015 with hopes that the movie would hit theaters in November of this year, but it was taken off of the release schedule and replaced with The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China's greatest warriors ever.

Yifei Liu was cast as Hua Mulan following a year-long global casting search in November of 2017. Casting directors reportedly saw nearly 1,000 candidates for the role across five continents before finding Yifei. Joining her in the film are: Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, along with Gong Li and Jet Li. The all-star cast has given the live-action remake some extra hype and Disney fans are anxiously awaiting any other news about the production.

The Mulan remake joins the roster of Disney's other live-action projects that are currently in various stages of production. Tim Burton's Dumbo recently released the very first trailer, and it looks extremely promising. Jon Favreau's The Lion King is also currently in the works and might be the one that Disney fans are looking forward to the most along with the Aladdin remake. If that wasn't enough, the studio recently announced that Lady and the Tramp is also getting the remake treatment as well. In addition, Disney's Christopher Robin is currently in theaters.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver along with Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, which is based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan." The producers are Jason T. Reed, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner, with Barrie M. Osborne, Bill Kong, and Tim Coddington serving as executive producers. Disney's animated feature, which was released in 1998, starred Ming-Na Wen, Miguel Ferrer and Eddie Murphy and was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. The story of the legendary warrior is one of China's most popular folktales, and is still a part of the curriculum in Chinese schools today. While we wait for more information on the long-awaited Mulan live-action remake, you can check out the first image of Liu Yifei from the set below, thanks to Disney.