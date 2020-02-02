Disney and has released a new trailer for their upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan. The studio unveiled the latest look at the movie during the Super Bowl today, capitalizing on the millions of viewers tuning in from all over the world. Mulan is looking to be a bit different from the rest of Disney's live-action remakes in that they're stripping away the musical aspect and trading it in for what looks like a gritty war movie. While there has been some skepticism revolving around the lack of music, the movie could very gain an audience that doesn't normally watch Disney movies.

Disney dropped the Mulan Super Bowl commercial earlier this week in order to raise some excitement for today's big game. The footage puts the focus on star Yifei Liu. She plays a Chinese girl who disguises herself as a boy to fulfill her family's obligation to the Emperor's military draft. She does so to keep her aging father from having to go to war. The story is not a direct adaptation of the original animated version and also takes away Mushu. As with previous footage, the movie looks exciting and fresh.

The lack of music and Mushu has a lot of Disney fans upset. Over the years, the studio has remade a number of their classic animated movies and turned them live-action affairs. For the most part, they have all stayed pretty true to the source material, which drew criticism from fans and critics. Whatever the case may be, Disney is moving forward with their remakes and they show no signs of slowing down with a whole bunch more on the way, including The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

In addition to Yifei Liu, the live-action Mulan remake stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An. Plans for the remake started back in 2010, but nothing ever came into fruition. In March 2015, the current version was announced and Niki Caro jumped on board to direct in February 2017. Liu was cast in the title role in late 2017, following a casting call of over 1,000 actresses. The rest of the cast joined in 2018. Disney started in August 2018 and went through November, shooting in New Zealand and China.

Disney's Mulan hits theaters on March 27th. The live-action remake will more than likely be huge success at the box office, though it is unclear if it will get as big as Aladdin and The Lion King, which were huge and all crossed the global $1 billion mark. There were calls for a boycott of the movie after star Yifei Liu announced her support for the Hong Kong police during the violent protests, but they seem to have slowed down a lot since then.