With so much attention on Marvel's dominance of the box office following the lifting of many Covid restrictions, and the hype around the swansong of Daniel Craig's James Bond in No Time To Die, there is a small, little, almost forgotten movie coming out soon in the form of Ghostbusters: Afterlife heading our way soon. Of course, that is far from the truth, as the new instalment of 80s franchise is probably one of the most anticipated movies arriving in the next few months and just in case you needed a further little tease, Empire magazine have happily provided a couple of brand new stills from the movie that will whet your appetite.

The first still features the new young cast of the movie, including Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), and Podcast (Logan Kim) in the old farmhouse seen in the trailer for the film. While the movie ushers in a new generation of characters, it has plenty to look forward to for old time fans, with the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, who all reprise their original roles in the film making this the sequel that fans have been waiting over 30 years to see.

Of course, while we have seen some very familiar spectral forms in the trailer, which has brought us back into the world of Gozer and Ivo Shandor via Terrordogs, the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and more, but one of the new spectres that has been seen fleetingly is the Slimer style spirit affectionately called Muncher, and that is who we are given a much better look at in the second still. The light blue ghost has been seen in both of the trailers released so far, and is clearly one of the first spooks to be encountered by the new group of busters as in the teaser trailer the little cretin is being chased through the streets by the busted up but still running Ecto 1.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife comes from Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, who told Empire how it felt when his son jumped on board the project. "I was amazed that he wanted to do it. He really had his own direction. He worked for years to establish his kind of filmmaking and his own distinctive talent, and then he wanted to jump into this, something that was so famous already."

The younger Ivan Reitman however had his own reason for wanting to take on the much loved franchise. He said, "For me, it's this idea of making a movie for my father, that carries on a legacy that was introduced to me when I was seven years old and was a deep part of my childhood, the way it was a part of everybody's childhood."

After a year delay, Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives exclusively in theaters on November 19th, and in the meantime you can check out the full interview with the Reitmans in special Ghostbusters celebratory edition of Empire magazine which is released at the end of the month. This news arrives from Empire Online.