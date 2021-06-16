Rob Zombie had one of the original Munsters over to help celebrate the news of his upcoming reboot. Months ago, it was reported that Zombie was rebooting The Munsters for a new movie with an all-new cast. Recently, the House of 1000 Corpses director officially confirmed the rumors by posting the official logo for The Munsters movie on his Instagram account.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie said when posting the logo. "My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"

As of now, Zombie hasn't yet shared any new information, but he has been celebrating the news in perhaps the very best way possible. In a new post on Instagram, Zombie reveals that original Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick had paid him a visit in honor of the news. As if hanging out with an original Munster wasn't enough, the pair even took out Rob Zombie's Munsters Koach, the vehicle driven by Grandpa Munster in the original sitcom.

"What a gas man! Our buddy [Butch Patrick] dropped by the Zombie residence to celebrate the new Munsters movie," Zombie said in the caption. "Of course we took the Koach out for a spin. Yep, I drove. Someone better tell Herman he needs new brakes. Ha!"

Another post from Zombie includes a video from the ride in The Munsters Koach that was filmed by Patrick. In the original show, the Koach was one of two cars created by Grandpa Munster. The other is the Dragula, which Zombie named a hit song after in 1998. It's pretty interesting to see what it's like to ride in the Koach with Zombie as the familiar theme plays on the radio, but it must be most surreal for Zombie himself, a lifelong superfan of the series..

"Ever wonder what the view is like speeding down the road in the Munsters Koach? Well, here it is as captured by [Butch Patrick]," Zombie said.

Rob Zombie has not yet officially confirmed the rumored casting information, but a short list of names featured in the movie was previously reported. For the named characters, it includes Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Richard Brake and Daniel Roebuck, who also appear frequently in Zombie movies, have also reportedly been cast in undisclosed main roles alongside Lost star Jorge Garcia. Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson will also play a supporting role, according to the rumors.

The Munsters originally ran on CBS between 1964 and 1966. It starred Butch Patrick as Eddie, Fred Gwynne as Herman, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily, Al Lewis as Grandpa, and Pat Priest & Beverley Owen as Marilyn. It later spawned a spinoff series and several movie adaptations.

There isn't an official release date set for The Munsters. It's been reported that the movie will likely head straight to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, but this has yet to be confirmed by Zombie himself. As the filmmaker suggests, more updates on the project are expected to come soon now that the news has been made official. In the meantime, Zombie gets to drive around in the Koach while thinking about his dream project finally becoming a reality. This news comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.