Disney's Haunted Mansion is one of their park attractions that manages to somehow continue to pull in crowds year after year despite changing very little over the decades. The combination of live action scares and brilliant animatronics and visual effect just seems to be one of those things that people can't get enough of. While the ride has inspired a movie with Eddie Murphy, which didn't exactly set the world alight, and there is also a remake in the works at Disney, the Haunted Mansion will be receiving a Muppet makeover first as the loveable puppet characters appear in Muppets Haunted Mansion this Halloween and thanks to Entertainment Weekly we have been given a sneak peek at some images from the special.

There is currently no air date set for the special to air on Disney+, but that doesn't mean Disney aren't going to start building up the excitement for the first new outing for the Muppets since their Muppets Now series of skits aired on the platform last year.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will see Gonzo being challenged to stay one night in the Haunted Mansion and struggling to keep his fear in check until the morning. As you would expect, there will be lots of scares for Gonzo, as well as appearances by the usual Muppet crew and a host of celebrities dropping in for brief cameos as per the Muppet tradition.

In recent years The Muppets have been left a little lost at Disney, much to the upset of fans. The original Muppet Show arrived in the platform last year and immediately reminded everyone that the characters work best when playing by their own rules and format rather than being forced to adapt to those of others that may be popular at the time. The Muppets were built on almost unscripted anarchy - at least that is how the scripts were written to make it seem - and that is exactly what has been lacking recently from their productions. While Muppets Haunted Mansion is not likely to completely resolve the issue, it could work in their favor and at least provide a little glimmer of Muppet magic.

Disney appear to be really gearing up for Halloween this year, as we are also being given a LEGO Star Wars special for the spooky season, Terrifying Tales. The latest addition to the LEGO Star Wars Saga takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and sees Poe and BB-8 making an emergency landing on Mustafar, where they meet Graballa the Hutt who is renovating Darth Vader's castle as the first all inclusive Sith inspired luxury hotel in the galaxy. While their x-Wing is being repaired, the characters hear a series of three spooky stories that have links to artefacts from the span of the Star Wars Saga, but it seems that while the stories are being told there is a much more sinister plan unravelling around them.

With the Halloween season only a couple of months away, it is likely we will be finding out premiere dates for Disney's All Hallows' Eve offerings, and it is likely that they will arrive sometime in the week leading up to October 31 for the biggest audience impact.