It's time to play the music. It's time to light the lights. It's time to get things started on the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational take on yet another classic. This time, the Muppets are giving the Haunted Mansion their own spectacular spin just in time for Halloween. And we have the first poster for Muppets Haunted Mansion. Coming to Disney+ on October 8, which gives you plenty of time to watch it multiple times before Halloween according to the folks at Disney, ﻿Muppets Haunted Mansion﻿ will be the first ever Muppets Halloween special.

"Welcome, foolish mortals-and Muppets. On October 8, enter #MuppetsHauntedMansion... if you dare. #DisneyPlus #Hallowstream."

"Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the Muppets Haunted Mansion includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and "Muppet-ized" sets," Disney said in a press release. ﻿Muppets Haunted Mansion﻿ follows the Great Gonzo as he has to spend one night in the iconic Gracey Manor, which is known to Disney fans, of course, as the Haunted Mansion.﻿ It seems likely, based on the press release, that there will be facets taken not only from the Haunted Mansion rides at Disneyland and Disney World, but also from the parks at Tokyo Disney and Disneyland Paris, where the ride is known as the Phantom Manor.

The Muppets music will once again be provided by Ed Mitchell and Steve Morell, who have done much of the music for Muppet movies since Disney has taken over. ﻿Muppets Haunted Mansion﻿ will feature three new original songs: Rest In Peace, Life Hereafter, and Tie The Knot Tango. The last of which could be a reference to the Ghost Host himself or Contance Hatchaway, the Black Widow Bride.

The Muppets have had along and storied history in the movies, starting back in 1979 with ﻿The Muppet Movie headlined by Kermit the Frog﻿. Known to take great risks with integrating puppetry and live action, the Muppet movies have always been well received. After creator Jim Henson passed away in 1990, his son continued to release films with the Muppets.

In 2004, Disney acquired the Muppets from the Jim Henson Company, although the acquisition did not bring in all of the Muppet related properties. The Sesame Street characters, for instance, are owned by the Children's Television Workshop and were not included in the deal, nor was the Fraggle Rock franchise. But Disney believed that the Muppets would be a highly profitable acquisition for them.

They first released ﻿The Muppets﻿ in 2011 with Jason Segal and Amy Adams starring alongside the merry band of furry friends. Later, ﻿Muppets Most Wanted﻿ would also release to the theaters. Neither movie performed as well as they had hoped. Nor did the short lived ﻿The Muppets﻿ TV show.

Only Dave Goelz still remains from the original voice cast, continuing his work as the Great Gonzo. Other recastings have been mired in controversy with Frank Oz, who was the original voice of Miss Piggy and Fozzie the Bear stating that Disney does not seem interested in even having him return. ﻿Muppets Haunted Mansion﻿ premieres on October 8 on Disney+.