The Muppets are finally getting their first-ever Halloween special. Called Muppets Haunted Mansion, the special was announced on Friday in a reveal trailer featuring Gonzo the Great and Pepe the King Prawn. Also revealed in the trailer is that the special will be coming to Disney+ this fall, just in time for this year's Halloween season. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

"We're here to tell you about our all-new terrifying tale of total scariness, Muppets Haunted Mansion," Gonzo says in the clip, with lightning striking every time he says the title. "This fall, prepare to experience your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever, Muppets Haunted Mansion!"

As is typically the case with the Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion will feature all of our favorites from the Muppets cast along with special celebrity cameos. It will also include new music and other Halloween-themed amusement. In the special, which takes place on Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion - the famous Disney theme park attraction.

The Muppets haven't yet ventured into the Haunted Mansion, but the attraction has previously served as inspiration for a theatrical movie. Released in 2003, director Rob Minkoff's The Haunted Mansion starred Eddie Murphy whose family is summoned to a mansion that they soon discover to be haunted. The movie made a lot of money at the box office but wasn't met with the warmest reception from critics.

Various attempts have been made to produce a new Haunted Mansion movie in the years since. At one point, Guillermo del Toro was attached to write and produce a darker movie adaptation based on the Disney attraction. After another decade passed, a new iteration of the project began development with Katie Dippold writing the script and Din Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing. Last month, it was reported that Justin Simien had signed on to direct the new movie.

As for the Muppets, Kermit the Frog and his pals have most recently been seen in the Disney+ series Muppets Now. Debuting on Disney+ last summer, the series features various comedy segments with the first season's special guests including Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, Linda Cardellini, Taye Diggs, Danny Trejo, Seth Rogen, and Roy Choi. The future of Muppets Now is unclear, but as is clear from the Halloween special, Disney still has plenty of big plans in store for the Muppets.

The Muppets were created by the Late Jim Henson, who passed away in 1990. Last month, it was reported that a new biopic about Henson is in development. Called Muppet Man, the movie will be written by Michael Mitnick, who's rewriting a previous draft by Aarona nd Jordan Kandell. Lisa Henson is on board to produce the movie. No casting information has yet been revealed and no release date has been set.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will be arriving on Disney+ this fall. Until then, fans can watch classic episodes of The Muppet Show along with Disney's most recent incarnation of the franchise, Muppets Now, also streaming on Disney+. This news comes to us from The Muppets on YouTube.